Alyssa Thomas leads Connecticut Sun to 12th straight win at home

Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points, Shekinna Stricklen added 16, and the Connecticut Sun won a franchise-record 12th straight home game on Sunday with an 81-67 victory over the Seattle Storm. The Sun led, 56-54, heading into the fourth quarter when Thomas scored the first four points to spark a 10-2 run that gave the Sun a double-digit advantage. The Storm could only get within eight the rest of the way. Connecticut (8-1) broke the franchise mark of 11 straight regular season home wins set in 2004-05. Natasha Howard scored 20 points and Jewell Loyd added 15 to lead the Storm (5-4).

LaVar Ball’s dream of seeing his sons unite to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to glory ended Saturday evening with news that his eldest, Lonzo Ball, was part of a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The often outspoken and controversial LaVar, who was with two of his sons watching a third play in a Drew League game in L.A. when news of the trade broke, had a dire prediction for the Lakers, who went all in to acquire Anthony Davis after coveting him for months. ‘‘I guarantee: Like I say again, it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life, and they will never win another championship,’’ LaVar Ball told ESPN. ‘‘Guarantee it. They’re going to regret it. I'm going to have fun with it. Because I told you all, it was crashing down. Now (the Lakers) completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave them a chance. You can rewind it and go back. I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you can survive this. You let him go, oh, it’s going to be a cold day in hell. Trust and believe that.’’

Golf

Henderson wins the Meijer

Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich., to break the Canadian record for tour victories with nine. The 21-year-old led wire to wire for her second victory in three years at Blythefield Country Club, closing with a 2-under 70 to hold off Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Su Oh, and Brittany Altomare by a stroke. Henderson broke a tie with Sandra Post for the Canadian LPGA record and moved ahead of George Knudson and Mike Weir for the overall country mark.

Advertisement

‘‘That’s really cool,’’ Henderson said. ‘‘Earlier this year to get my eighth win and to tie that record was a huge deal for me. To now to kind of break through that is awesome. I'm just really excited for the rest of the summer and hopefully many more wins in the future.’’ Thompson followed her course-record 62 in the third round with a 68, closing with an eagle for the second straight day. The 2015 winner at Blythefield, she was coming off a victory last week in New Jersey. Hataoka shot 65, also making an eagle on the par-5 18th. Oh had a 66, and Altomare shot 68.

Advertisement

Hockey

NHL players want changes to escrow system

Olympic participation, health care, and hockey-related revenue are all considered important topics for NHL players going into a key period of labor talks. But an overwhelming majority of NHL Players’ Association representatives surveyed by The Associated Press and Canadian Press name escrow as the biggest issue in collective bargaining talks. Under the labor deal, NHL owners and players divide hockey-related revenue 50-50, but if player salaries exceed that split a certain percentage is withheld in escrow to make it even. According to the survey, 25 of 31 union representatives call escrow the biggest bargaining issue. Losing upward of 10 percent of their salaries to escrow is something players want to fix . . . The Washington Capitals have signed winger Carl Hagelin to an $11 million, four-year deal. Hagelin counts $2.75 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. The 30-year-old Swede won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017 . . . The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Advertisement

Baseball

Mets’ Syndergaard on IL

The New York Mets placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard (strained right hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. The team also activated second baseman Robinson Canó from the IL. Syndergaard reached for his right hamstring after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning of New York’s 8-7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI . . . At the College World Series, Austin Martin homered on Reid Detmers’s first pitch of the game and went deep again in the seventh to break a tie in Vanderbilt’s 3-1 win over Louisville. Vanderbilt will play a Bracket 2 winners’ game Tuesday night against Auburn or Mississippi State. Louisville will play an elimination game Tuesday against the Auburn-Mississippi State loser.

Boxing

Fury impressive in victory

Tyson Fury stopped Tom Schwarz with six seconds left in the second round Saturday night, with the British heavyweight star remaining unbeaten and putting on a show in his Las Vegas debut. Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) made short work of his previously unbeaten German opponent, battering him with a jab before knocking him down to a knee in the second round right after Schwarz (24-1) landed a big punch. Fury pressed ahead after the knockdown and forced Schwarz’s corner to throw in the towel before the bell.

Advertisement

The performance by the world’s lineal heavyweight champion was just as dominant as expected, but his shenanigans might be even more memorable. After Schwarz ring-walked to the mellow strains of Bob Marley, Fury appeared in red-white-and-blue gear — including a top hat — as he stepped through a cordon of showgirls. With a broad grin, he took the ring to James Brown’s ‘‘Living in America,’’ the entire entrance in homage to Apollo Creed’s famed fictional entrance at the MGM Grand in ‘‘Rocky IV.’’ Unlike Creed, Fury survived and won.

MiscellanY

Berrittini takes Stuttgart

Matteo Berrettini beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (13-11) to win the Stuttgart Open and capture his third tour-level tennis title . . . Caroline Garcia of France defeated former champion Donna Vekic 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) to win her first tennis title of the year at Britain’s Nottingham Open . . . Marianapolis (Conn.) Prep sophomore Sydney Masciarelli became a national champion in two events at the New Balance Outdoor Track and Field Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. Masciarelli won the 5-kilometer race on Friday with a time of 16:16.20, then won the 2-mile on Saturday with a time of 10:11.99. The victories give her three national titles this year, as she also won the 2018 Foot Locker National Cross Country Championship in December.

Advertisement

Former NBA player Anthony Grundy pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky. Grundy told police he knew he hit something on Dixie Highway in Louisville the night of June 7, but did not stop. Police say a woman trying to cross the road died after being struck. Grundy played at North Carolina State University, then played professionally in several countries before joining the Atlanta Hawks in the 2005-06 season.

The head of South America’s soccer governing body is worried about empty seats at the Copa America tournament in Brazil. But CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said he believes the attendances will improve as the tournament advances. More than 46,000 fans paid an average of $125 per ticket at Brazil’s opener against Bolivia, but at least 22,000 seats were empty at the Morumbi Stadium for a match that organizers initially said was a sellout. Sunday’s 2-2 draw between Qatar and Paraguay saw 20,000 fans at the 87,000-seater Maracana. ‘‘It worries us, of course it worries us,’’ Dominguez said, adding, ‘‘I think it will improve.’’