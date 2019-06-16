Leaders after the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Tot Yards 380 516 404 331 195 523 109 428 526 3412 495 390 202 445 580 397 403 208 543 3663 7075 Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 35 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 71 Gary Woodland 4 3 3 4 3 5 3 4 5 34 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 3 4 35 69 Brooks Koepka 3 4 3 3 2 5 3 5 4 32 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 68