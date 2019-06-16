US Open leadercards
Leaders after the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Tot
|Yards
|380
|516
|404
|331
|195
|523
|109
|428
|526
|3412
|495
|390
|202
|445
|580
|397
|403
|208
|543
|3663
|7075
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|35
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|71
|Gary Woodland
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|34
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|69
|Brooks Koepka
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|3
|5
|4
|32
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|68