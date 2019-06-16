Red Sox-Twins series thumbnails
At Target Field, Minneapolis
Monday, 8:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Rick Porcello
|4-6
|4.69
|RHP Jose Berrios
|8-2
|3.01
Tuesday, 8:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP David Price
|4-2
|3.52
|RHP Michael Pineda
|4-3
|5.04
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
|7-4
|4.67
|RHP Kyle Gibson
|7-3
|3.70
Head to head: This is the first of two series. The Red Sox went 4-3 vs. Minnesota in 2018.
Miscellany: The Twins lead the MLB in home runs . . . Minnesota’s +116 run differential is the best in the majors . . . Shortstop Jorge Polanco leads the American League with a .333 batting average . . . In a 5-4 win over the Royals on Saturday, Jake Odorizzi became the first Twins starter to win 10 straight decisions since Johan Santana in 2004-05.