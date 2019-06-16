scorecardresearch

Red Sox-Twins series thumbnails

At Target Field, Minneapolis

Monday, 8:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
RHP Rick Porcello4-64.69
RHP Jose Berrios8-23.01

Tuesday, 8:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
LHP David Price4-23.52
RHP Michael Pineda4-35.04

Wednesday, 8:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez7-44.67
RHP Kyle Gibson7-33.70

Head to head: This is the first of two series. The Red Sox went 4-3 vs. Minnesota in 2018.

Miscellany: The Twins lead the MLB in home runs . . . Minnesota’s +116 run differential is the best in the majors . . . Shortstop Jorge Polanco leads the American League with a .333 batting average . . . In a 5-4 win over the Royals on Saturday, Jake Odorizzi became the first Twins starter to win 10 straight decisions since Johan Santana in 2004-05.