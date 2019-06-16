Red Sox-Twins series thumbnails

W-L ERA RHP Rick Porcello 4-6 4.69 RHP Jose Berrios 8-2 3.01

Tuesday, 8:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA LHP David Price 4-2 3.52 RHP Michael Pineda 4-3 5.04

Wednesday, 8:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA LHP Eduardo Rodriguez 7-4 4.67 RHP Kyle Gibson 7-3 3.70

Head to head: This is the first of two series. The Red Sox went 4-3 vs. Minnesota in 2018.

Miscellany: The Twins lead the MLB in home runs . . . Minnesota’s +116 run differential is the best in the majors . . . Shortstop Jorge Polanco leads the American League with a .333 batting average . . . In a 5-4 win over the Royals on Saturday, Jake Odorizzi became the first Twins starter to win 10 straight decisions since Johan Santana in 2004-05.