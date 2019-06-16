Tiger Woods overcomes shaky start with strong finish in final round

Woods salvaged an otherwise disappointing weekend at Pebble Beach by birdieing six of his final 12 holes Sunday to finish the tournament at 2 under par, far behind the top contenders on a weekend made for low scores.

The problem for Woods was what happened on the first 60 holes.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The crowd was roaring, the birdies were dropping, and Tiger Woods looked like his vintage self for the final 12 holes of the US Open.

Woods finally got in on the action after bogeys on four of the first six holes with an impressive turnaround that even he couldn’t explain.

Advertisement

‘‘I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” he said. ‘‘Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is — normally it’s a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it.’’

The problem for Woods all weekend was his inability to take advantage of the scoring opportunities on the first seven holes at Pebble Beach. He played that stretch at 2 over par for the tournament and 4 over in the final two rounds.

Woods left his approach shots short on three of the early bogeys on Sunday and hit a tee shot into the rough at the par-3 fifth hole on the other. As he walked off the sixth green after his fourth bogey, Woods trudged toward the seventh tee, head down, seemingly defeated.

But then he made a 15-footer for birdie at 7, hit an approach to 5 feet on 8 for another birdie and drained a 40-foot putt on 13, prompting a fan to yell, ‘‘The comeback has started!’’

While that might have been a bit of hyperbole, Woods hit another great approach shot on 16 to get back under par for the tournament and closed it out with another on 18 to the delight of the fans.

Advertisement

‘‘Just because I got off to a bad start doesn’t mean it’s over,’’ he said. ‘‘Keep grinding, keep playing. And I was able to turn my round around today as well as yesterday. So rounds that could have easily slipped away and kind of gone the other way pretty easily I was able it to turnaround.’’

The final round of 69 tied for Woods’ second-best closing round ever at a US Open, behind only the 67 at Pebble Beach in 2000 when he had a record-setting 15-stroke win.

Woods, who won the Masters in April, plans to take a few weeks off from competition before gearing up for a run at his 16th career major next month at the British Open, played on an unfamiliar course to him at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

‘‘I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out,’’ Woods said. ‘‘I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely have to do my homework once I get there.’’

Hovland low amateur

Viktor Hovland ended his amateur career in style.

Hovland shot a 4-under 67 in the final round of the US Open at Pebble Beach to finish at 4-under 280, breaking Jack Nicklaus’ record by two strokes for the lowest score ever for an amateur at the US Open. Nicklaus set the mark in 1960 at Cherry Hills in Denver.

Advertisement

‘‘It’s obviously cool to perform such a thing,’’ Hovland said. ‘‘And I hope that this will feed or I can feed off of this going into my professional career and do more things like this and be in contention of winning tournaments.’’

The next time Hovland plays it will be for money next week at the Travelers Championship. He accomplished plenty as an amateur. He won the US Amateur here at Pebble Beach last year, won a team collegiate title at Oklahoma State in 2018, and was the low amateur at the Masters in April with a score of 3 under.

Hovland, who finished in a tie for 12th place and one shot out of the top 10 and an automatic berth in next year’s US Open, became the first player to be the low amateur at the Masters and US Open in the same year since Matt Kuchar did it in 1998.

Thorbjornsen rallies

Michael Thorbjornsen, the 17-year-old Wellesley native and Stanford commit who just wrapped up his junior year at IMG Academy in Florida, shot a 5-over 76 in the final round of the US Open to finish 79th at 20-over 304 for the tournament.

Thorbjornsen, who qualifed after defeating Akshay Bhatia , 1 up, in the 36-hole final of the 2018 US Junior Amateur at Baltursol Golf Club’s Upper Course in Springfield, N.J., made the cut after shooting an even-par 71 in the first round and a 2-over 73 in the second.

Advertisement

He blew up his third round by shooting an 84 on Saturday, but finished with a 76 on Sunday, making a birdie on the par 3 No. 5 to offset bogeys at Nos. 2, 4, 14, and 18 and a double bogey at No. 9.

Cap and gown

Brandon Wu ended up playing in the final round of the US Open and getting his college degree on the same day.

Wu missed the graduation ceremony at Stanford on Sunday after making the cut at the US Open but was presented with his cap and diploma after finishing up on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach.

‘‘There was obviously a little bit of talk about it happening, but honestly I wasn’t expecting it,’’ Wu said. ‘‘I wasn’t thinking about it. The crowds was yelling at me all day about graduation, so it was pretty cool to get this kind of ceremony at the end here.’’

Wu finished with a 3-over 74 on Sunday and ended the tournament with a score of 1 over.

Ratings news

Fox posted the largest television audience for the third day of the US Open in six years.

Fox said it averaged 4,243,000 viewers for the 10 hours of coverage on Fox. It was an increase of 12 percent over last year at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y.