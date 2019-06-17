Jets backup QB Josh McCown retires after 16 NFL seasons

Quarterback Josh McCown announced his retirement from professional football after an NFL career that spanned 16 NFL seasons and included stints with 10 teams. McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, wrote in a piece for The Players’ Tribune on Monday he will be helping coach his two sons — also quarterbacks — in high school this year. He also will join ESPN as an NFL analyst. A third-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2002, McCown played the last two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017 and as a veteran backup to rookie Sam Darnold last year. McCown, an unrestricted free agent, made the Jets aware of his situation, and New York signed Trevor Siemian to serve as the backup to Darnold this season. McCown finished with 17,707 career yards passing with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.

The Sharks re-signed pending free agent defenseman Erik Karlsson to an eight-year, $92 million deal, two weeks before Karlsson was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The Sharks acquired Karlsson before the start of last season and turned a one-year rental into a long-term commitment for one of the league’s most dynamic defensemen.

Rangers add D Trouba

The Rangers acquired defenseman Jacob Trouba from the Jets for defenseman Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the draft. Trouba is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract. Trouba, 25, gives the rebuilding Rangers a legitimate top-pairing defenseman to speed their move toward being playoff contenders again. The right-handed-shooting blue liner had eight goals and 42 assists for 50 points last season.Winnipeg is facing a salary-cap crunch and would have had trouble fitting in Trouba. Pionk, 23, is also a restricted free agent but will cost less than the more-established Trouba.

Eakins is Ducks coach

Dallas Eakins was named coach of the Anaheim Ducks, moving up from their AHL affiliate in San Diego for his second chance behind an NHL bench after going 36-63-14 over parts of two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Eakins replaces Ducks general manager Bob Murray, who stepped behind the bench for the final 26 games of the season after firing Randy Carlyle.

NBA

4 shot at Raptors rally

Four people were shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors that turned into a stampede. Police said there were three arrests and two guns removed. Droves of Raptors fans ran from the shooting in the City Hall square packed with tens of thousands of fans. Toronto police spokeswoman Allison Sparkes confirmed the shootings and arrests. Two firearms were recovered . . . Billy Ray Turner, a Tennessee man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, pleaded guilty to a separate gun charge in a Memphis court. Authorities said Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, conspired to kill the 34-year-old Wright.

Baseball

Machado to appeal ban

Padres star Manny Machado denied he made contact with plate umpire Bill Welke after being ejected for arguing a called third strike Saturday night and said he'll appeal his one-game suspension and fine. ‘‘I've just never seen anyone get suspended for arguing balls and strikes, so we'll see what happens,’’ Machado said before Monday night’s game with Milwaukee.

Tennis

Cilic breezes in tuneup

Marin Cilic began defense of his title at the Queen’s Club grass-court event with a first-round win over Christian Garin, 6-1, 7-6 (5). Cilic, a Wimbledon finalist in 2017, raced through the first set in just 20 minutes before encountering more resistance from his Chilean opponent. Cilic is the fifth seed at the main warm-up tournament for Wimbledon, which begins July 1 . . . Johanna Konta made a seamless transition from clay to grass, beating Anett Kontaveit, 6-4, 6-2, at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England, her first match since the French Open semifinals.

Miscellany

US Open ratings are up

This year’s US Open was the most watched since 2015, an increase of 44 percent over last year when an average of 5.09 million viewers watched. Nielsen ratings showed Sunday’s final round averaged 7.31 million viewers and peaked at 10.17 million from 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. EDT, when Gary Woodland clinched his first major . . . Mason Pelio, a freshman pitcher from San Diego, became the first Boston College player in 46 years invited by USA Baseball to participate in the Collegiate National Team training camp for selection to the 26-man US roster for the eighth USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series July 2-6 in North Carolina.