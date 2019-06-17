Viktor Hovland breaks Jack Nicklaus’s amateur record at US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Viktor Hovland ended his amateur career in style.

Hovland shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round of the US Open at Pebble Beach to finish at 4-under 280, breaking Jack Nicklaus’s record by two strokes for the lowest score by an amateur at the US Open. Nicklaus set the mark in 1960 at Cherry Hills in Denver.

‘‘It’s obviously cool to perform such a thing,’’ Hovland said. ‘‘And I hope that this will feed or I can feed off of this going into my professional career and do more things like this and be in contention of winning tournaments.’’