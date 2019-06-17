Viktor Hovland breaks Jack Nicklaus’s amateur record at US Open
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Viktor Hovland ended his amateur career in style.
Hovland shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round of the US Open at Pebble Beach to finish at 4-under 280, breaking Jack Nicklaus’s record by two strokes for the lowest score by an amateur at the US Open. Nicklaus set the mark in 1960 at Cherry Hills in Denver.
‘‘It’s obviously cool to perform such a thing,’’ Hovland said. ‘‘And I hope that this will feed or I can feed off of this going into my professional career and do more things like this and be in contention of winning tournaments.’’
The next time Hovland plays, it will be for money at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
He accomplished plenty as an amateur. He won the US Amateur at Pebble Beach last year, won a team collegiate title at Oklahoma State in 2018, and was the low amateur at the Masters in April with a score of 3 under.
Hovland, 21, who finished in a tie for 12th place — one shot out of the top 10 and an automatic berth in next year’s US Open — became the first player to be low amateur at the Masters and US Open in the same year since Matt Kuchar in 1998.