Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen finishes 79th in US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Michael Thorbjornsen, the 17-year-old Wellesley, Mass., native and Stanford commit who just wrapped up his junior year at IMG Academy in Florida, shot a 5-over-par 76 in the final round of the US Open to finish 79th at 20-over 304 for the tournament.

Thorbjornsen, who qualified after defeating Akshay Bhatia, 1 up, in the 36-hole final of the 2018 US Junior Amateur at Baltusrol, made the cut after shooting an even-par 71 in the first round and a 2-over 73 in the second.