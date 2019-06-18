BAA 10K is ready to roll from Charles Street Sunday

She will have another chance as she joins a multitude of runners on the 6.2-mile course through the Back Bay. The race will start and end on Charles Street, and runners will see Boylston, Arlington, and Babcock streets as well as Commonwealth Avenue along the way.

Rotich, who won the Marathon in 2015, came close to the tandem victory last year but finished second in the 10K.

On Sunday, Kenyan Caroline Rotich will try to accomplish something only one other female runner has done: win both the Boston Marathon and the Boston Athletic Association 10K.

A total of $48,500 will be handed out in prize money, with $10,000 going to the first-place finishers.

Illinois’s Daniel Romanchuk, 20, also is in position to accomplish the double victory. He will race in the men’s wheelchair division after becoming the youngest wheelchair champion in Boston Marathon history in April.

Competing against Rotich will be fellow Kenyan Fancy Chemutai, whose personal-best 10K time of 30:06 stands at the top of the women’s elite field. Other noteworthy runners in this group include 2016 Olympian Betsy Saina, reigning BAA 5K champion Monicah Ngige, and Sharon Lokedi, the 2018 NCAA 10,000 meters champion. Mamitu Daska of Ethiopia, who has twice won the BAA 10K, also will compete.

Connecticut native Katie Newton, Maine native Emily Durgin, and Boston resident Molly Seidel also will race in this group.

On the men’s side, two two-time champions of the BAA 10K will compete in Stephen Sambu (2013, 2014) and Daniel Chebii (2016, 2017). Neither has the best personal time in the field, however. That belongs to Geoffrey Koech, whose 27:18 tops the 21-person elite group.

Also running will be Abdi Abdirahman, a four-time US Olympian who finished first in the 40-44 age group at this year’s Boston Marathon.