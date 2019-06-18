Sheriff’s deputy hurt in on-court scuffle with Raptors president Masai Ujiri

A California sheriff’s deputy suffered a concussion and is on medical leave after an altercation with the president of the Toronto Raptors as he tried to join his team on the court to celebrate their NBA championship, a lawyer said Tuesday. The 20-year veteran of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office also has a serious jaw injury and is considering filing a lawsuit against Raptors president Masai Ujiri , attorney David Mastagni said. The name of the deputy has not been released. The clash between the deputy and Ujiri happened as the deputy checked court-access credentials after the game Thursday in Oakland against the Warriors. Authorities say Ujiri tried to walk past the deputy, but the deputy stopped him because he didn’t see Ujiri’s on-court credentials. Ujiri pushed the deputy, who pushed him back before Ujiri ‘‘made a second, more significant shove, and during that shove his arm struck our deputy in the side of the head,’’ sheriff’s sergeant Ray Kelly said. The office hopes to file a report to prosecutors this week recommending a misdemeanor battery charge against Ujiri, Kelly said. The Raptors said the team was cooperating with the investigation and gathering information on its own.

Dorchester’s Kevin Hayes and the Flyers are closing in on a seven-year, $50 million deal, according to reports. Philadelphia also continued to shore up their defense by acquiring veteran Justin Braun from the San Jose Sharks for two draft picks, sending a 2019 second-round pick and 2019 third-round pick to San Jose for Braun . . . The Lightning re-signed defenseman Braydon Coburn to a $3.4 million, two-year deal.

Jacob Trouba’s decision against signing a long-term deal with the Winnipeg Jets was well-documented. Less so was his primary reason why. Trouba revealed that his fiancee’s aspirations to become a doctor played a role in his desire to play in the United States. On Monday, he was traded to the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, he repeated what he told the Winnipeg Sun. The 25-year-old Trouba says Kelly Tyson’s career is equally important. ‘‘Everyone kinds of views me and I guess most athletes just as athletes, but there’s other goals in life that I have,’’ he said. ‘‘I want to be a husband and a father and all that stuff, and her career is important, and she’s worked extremely hard. I want to see the best for her as much as she wants to see the best for me.’’

Football

Raiders sign their top pick

The Oakland Raiders signed first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell. The defensive end from Clemson was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in April. A three-year starter and two-time national champion, Ferrell started in all 44 games he played. He made 166 tackles, including 50 for loss, 27 sacks, had seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries as a Tiger.

. . . The NFL is teaming up with the NCAA to make football safer. Two of the league’s top medical experts, Jeff Miller and Dr. Allen Sills, spent Monday and Tuesday in Indianapolis meeting with NCAA officials, college team doctors and trainers. The focus until now has been primarily on concussions. But Miller and Sills are now placing even more attention on the prevention and treatment of lower-body injuries such as sprained ankles, strained hamstrings and knee problems. League officials have been collecting data about cleat traction and how cleats release from different playing surfaces in an effort to keep players healthy. They also believe college researchers can help expedite the process.

Baseball

Yankees’ Stanton returns

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list and was in the lineup for Tuesday night’s scheduled game against division rival Tampa Bay. Stanton last appeared in a big league game on March 31, landing on the injured list a day later with a strained left biceps that later led to shoulder complications . . . The slumping Mets placed pitcher Jeurys Familia on the 10-day injured list and optioned pitcher Drew Gagnon to Triple A Syracuse.

Running

Rotich tries for rare twofer

On Sunday, Kenyan Caroline Rotich will try to accomplish something only one other female runner has done: win both the Boston Marathon and the Boston Athletic Association 10K. Rotich, who won the Marathon in 2015, came close to the tandem victory last year but finished second in the 10K. She will have another chance as she joins a multitude of runners on the 6.2-mile course through the Back Bay. A total of $48,500 will be handed out in prize money, with $10,000 going to the first-place finishers. Daniel Romanchuk of Illinois also is in position to accomplish the double victory. The 20-year-old will race in the men’s wheelchair division after becoming the youngest wheelchair champion in Boston Marathon history in April.

NICK KELLY

Semenya ‘male,’ IAAF says

The governing body of track argued in court that Caster Semenya is ‘‘biologically male,’’ and that is the reason she should reduce her natural testosterone to be allowed to compete in female competitions. The IAAF’s stance on Semenya and other female athletes affected by its testosterone regulations was revealed in a 163-page decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that was released publicly for the first time on Tuesday. In the redacted court records, the IAAF referred to the two-time Olympic champion from South Africa as one of a number of ‘‘biologically male athletes with female gender identities.’’ At court, Semenya responded to the assertion by saying that being described as biologically male ‘‘hurts more than I can put in words.’’

The IAAF won the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing it to implement testosterone limits for Semenya and other female athletes who it says were born with typical male chromosome patterns. Semenya has since appealed the verdict to Switzerland’s supreme court and won an interim ruling to temporarily suspend the hormone regulations.