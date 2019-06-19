England captures Group D with victory over Japan

White’s second score came in the 84th minute following a through-ball by Karen Carney.

Ellen White scored both goals against Japan and has three so far at the tournament. The Birmingham City forward broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when she chipped the ball past Japan goalkeeper Saki Kumagai.

England remained undefeated at the Women’s World Cup and clinched the top spot in its group with a 2-0 victory over Japan on Wednesday in Nice, France.

It was the first time since 1982 that an England team, men or women, won all three group stage games. The Lionesses advanced to the knockout stage to face a third-place team in Valenciennes on Sunday.

Advertisement

Japan’s first defeat of the tournament dropped it to second in Group D, with a match against the winner of Group E on Tuesday in Rennes.

Argentina 3, Scotland 3 — In Paris, Florencia Bonsegundo converted a penalty kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time on her second attempt, and Argentina overcame a three-goal deficit in the final 30 minutes for a that eliminated the Scots.

Scotland built a 3-0 lead on goals by Kim Little in the 19th minute, Jenny Beattie in the 49th and Erin Cuthbert in the 69th, but Argentina became the first team at a Women’s World Cup to get a point after trailing by three goals.

Milagros Menéndez scored on a counterattack in the 74th minute and Bonsegundo’s long-range shot five minutes later hit the crossbar, bounced down and had enough backspin to go off the fingertips of goalkeeper Lee Alexander and across the line.

Sophie Howard had just entered the game when she slid into a leg of Aldana Cometti, who was streaking into the penalty area. After a lengthy video review, North Korean referee Ri Hyang-ok awarded the penalty kick. Alexander dived to stop the kick by Bonsegundo, who could not get the rebound in. But another video review showed Alexander came off her line before the kick.

Advertisement

Given the second chance, Bonsegundo kicked the ball to the right of the keeper, who dived left.

Scotland, which had been on the verge of winning a Women’s World Cup match for the first time, could not muster a threat in the remaining stoppage time and finished last in Group D at with two losses and a draw.