Encore Boston Harbor casino will host a boxing card July 12
The Encore Boston Harbor casino will not open until Sunday at 10 a.m., but the resort has already announced its debut event, partnering with Murphys Boxing to host a night of boxing on Friday, July 12.
“We’re happy to have a new home for Murphys Boxing in the Boston area with Encore Boston Harbor,” said Ken Casey, Murphys Boxing founder and promoter. “The region’s excitement surrounding the opening of the resort only adds to the already electric atmosphere of Murphys Boxing fight nights.”
The card will feature some local boxers. Stoneham’s Greg Vendetti (21-3-1, 12 KOs) headlines the main event as he takes on Michael Anderson (17-2-1, 12 KOs) for the IBA world junior middleweight title.
Ray Moylette (11-1, 4 KOs), who also fights out of the Murphys Boxing stable, will take on Dublin’s Larry Fryers (10-1, 3 KOs) for the New England super lightweight title in an all-Irish battle. Another Murphys Boxing fighter, Luis Arcon Diaz (7-0, 7 KOs) will face Niall O’Connor (5-0, 4 KOs) in a junior welterweight fight scheduled for six rounds.
Other Boston-area fighters on the card include Mike Ohan Jr. (9-0, 5 KOs) of Holbrook, James Perella (3-0, 3 KOs) of Mansfield, Joe Farina (6-1, 4 KOs) of South Boston, and Paddy Irwin (4-0, 3 KOs) of Quincy.
“We’re happy to bring the excitement of sports entertainment to Encore Boston Harbor, and introduce our Las Vegas-style events to the roots of Boston,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor, in a statement.
“Murphy’s Boxing brings some of the most talented fighters to our local stage presented with classic Boston grit. Can’t-miss nights like these will be a signature component to the resort and casino.”
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com and murphysboxing.com.
