Encore Boston Harbor casino will host a boxing card July 12

The Encore Boston Harbor casino will not open until Sunday at 10 a.m., but the resort has already announced its debut event, partnering with Murphys Boxing to host a night of boxing on Friday, July 12.

“We’re happy to have a new home for Murphys Boxing in the Boston area with Encore Boston Harbor,” said Ken Casey, Murphys Boxing founder and promoter. “The region’s excitement surrounding the opening of the resort only adds to the already electric atmosphere of Murphys Boxing fight nights.”

The card will feature some local boxers. Stoneham’s Greg Vendetti (21-3-1, 12 KOs) headlines the main event as he takes on Michael Anderson (17-2-1, 12 KOs) for the IBA world junior middleweight title.