Let’s Make A Deal story of the Lottery

Hunter was taken fourth by the Los Angeles Lakers in a pick they had already agreed to trade to the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire Anthony Davis . That deal can’t officially go through until July 6.

Lottery picks DeAndre Hunter , Jarrett Culver and Jaxson Hayes didn’t last long with the teams that picked them Thursday night.

NEW YORK — It was a dizzying night of trades at the NBA draft.

The Pelicans didn’t hold on to the pick, agreeing to trade it earlier Thursday to the Atlanta Hawks and acquiring Hayes, who was selected eighth.

‘‘I didn’t know they were going to trade up to the fourth pick,’’ Hunter said of the Hawks. ‘‘I know they were trying to do something to get earlier in the draft.’’

The move wasn’t a huge surprise as the Virginia star only worked out for the Hawks. The Pelicans also received Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was taken 17th, a second-round pick, along with a protected first-round pick from Cleveland in 2020 that Atlanta had. New Orleans also sent Solomon Hill, the 57th pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta. The trade was confirmed by a person familiar with the deal.

The trade helped the Pelicans create more salary cap space by unloading the nearly $12.8 million owed to Hill next season. New Orleans also saved about $2.2 million by moving their second first-round pick down from fourth to eighth overall.

Hunter wasn’t sure what he would do with the Lakers hat he wore onto the stage to shake hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

‘‘I don’t necessarily know what I’m going to do with it,’’ he said. ‘‘Probably give it to a Lakers fan. Have them wear it.’’

The Hawks and Pelicans weren’t the only teams making moves in the lottery.

Culver was selected by Phoenix with the sixth pick and the Suns agreed to trade him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves traded Dario Saric and Cameron Johnson, who was drafted 11th. Saric’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, confirmed on Twitter that his client was headed to the Suns.

Remembering Dad

The Chicago Bulls were looking for an upgrade at point guard, and they are banking on North Carolina’s Coby White to give them the backcourt boost they are seeking.

The Bulls drafted White with the No. 7 overall pick, hoping he can solidify the position after Kris Dunn took a step back last season.

White was a McDonald’s All-American in high school and helped North Carolina reach the Sweet 16 in his lone college season, averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 assists in 35 games. He is the first Tar Heel drafted in the opening round by the Bulls since they took Michael Jordan with the No. 3 pick in 1984.

It hasn’t been an easy road.

White’s father Donald died two years ago of liver cancer. And he was certainly in his son’s thoughts on Thursday.

‘‘He’d be telling me how proud he was for me and how he loved me,’’ White said. ‘‘He’d just tell me ... I’ve got a lot of success coming my way. I’ve got to continue to stay on the right path, continue to be myself, stay true to myself, never forget where I came from. And continue to work like I have been all my life.’’

Channeling Kyrie

The Cleveland Cavaliers used the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft to select point guard Darius Garland, who played in just five games at Vanderbilt because of a knee injury.

Garland suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during a Nov. 23 game and underwent season-ending surgery. The 19-year-old decided to focus on getting ready for the draft.

Eight years ago, the team selected Kyrie Irving at No. 1 overall despite him playing in just 11 college games. Irving not only blossomed into an All-Star, but made the biggest shot in franchise history to clinch Game 7 of the 2016 Finals.

History in D.C.

The Washington Wizards made forward Rui Hachimura from Gonzaga the first Japanese player ever taken in the first round of the NBA draft, picking him ninth overall.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. He is capable of playing either forward spot.