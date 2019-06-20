NFL: no changes to pass interference rule

The NFL competition committee decided against making any changes to the new rule for reviewing pass interference, the league announced Thursday, meaning the rule will stand as approved by NFL owners in March. During the rule’s one-year trial this season, coaches still can challenge until the two-minute warning of each half or overtime. Then a replay official will be responsible for any reviews. But that replay official will need ‘‘clear and obvious visual evidence’’ to review and overturn potential pass interference in an attempt to avoid too many stoppages, and that official will have only the angles on the television broadcast available to overturn an on-field decision. Pass interference still is defined as an act significantly hindering the opportunity to make a play on a ball, and all pass plays will be subject to review. The committee also decided against exempting Hail Mary passes, so those plays will be reviewed following the on-field officiating guidelines.

Advertisement

The New York Mets fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernández and named Phil Regan interim pitching coach, Ricky Bones interim bullpen coach and Jeremy Accardo pitching strategist. The 82-year-old Regan has been the Mets’ minor league assistant pitching coordinator since 2016 after spending 2009-15 as the pitching coach for St. Lucie of the Florida State League.

Dodgers’ Hill has forearm discomort

Los Angeles Dodgers lefthanded pitcher Rich Hill made an early exit from Wednesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants after one inning because of left forearm discomfort. Hill, a Milton native, retired the side on 15 pitches with two strikeouts but quickly departed the game after emerging from the Dodgers’ dugout for the second inning . . . The Texas Rangers designated for assignment veteran lefthander Drew Smyly, who had allowed three consecutive home runs in his last relief appearance in a 10-3 loss vs. the Cleveland Indians June 18 . . . The Colorado Rockies placed shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.

Advertisement

. . . The Washington Nationals will extend their protective netting during the All-Star break after recent injuries in baseball increased the focus on fan safety. Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner, referencing a 4-year-old girl who was struck by a line drive at an Astros-Cubs game last month, announced the changes in a letter to fans.

NHL

Lightning put Callahan on long-term IR

The Tampa Bay Lightning put forward Ryan Callahan on long-term injury reserve after he was diagnosed with degenerative back disease. Team vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois made the announcement, saying the 34-year-old Callahan has ‘‘degenerative disk disease of the lumbar spine.’’ Callahan appeared in 52 games last season, finishing with seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points. He has 186 goals and 386 points in 757 career games with Tampa Bay and the New York Rangers . . . Veteran goalie Ryan Miller re-signed for another season with the Anaheim Ducks. Miller, who turns 39 next month, is the winningest US-born goalie in NHL history with 378 career victories. The former Vancouver and Buffalo netminder has won 20 games over the past two seasons in Anaheim as John Gibson’s backup . . . The Vancouver Canucks signed defenseman Alex Edler to a two-year extension at an average salary of $6 million. The 33-year-old Swede, who had 10 goals and 24 assists in 56 games last season, has the most points among defensemen in franchise history in 13 seasons with the Canucks. General manager Jim Benning called Edler the “cornerstone of our defense.” . . . The Florida Panthers expect to hear soon the plans of veteran goaltender Roberto Luongo regarding next season and beyond. The 40-year-old Luongo has been in the NHL for 19 seasons. He is contemplating retiring, returning or perhaps starting next season on long-term injury reserve because of hip issues.

Advertisement

Tennis

Kyrgios goes on rant at Queen’s Club

Nick Kyrgios swore at officials and accused them of ‘‘rigging’’ his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament in London. The outspoken Australian, who went on to win the match, was issued a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after he launched into an expletive-ridden rant at umpire Fergus Murphy. Kyrgios in his latest outburst claimed Murphy missed a set point against Carballes Baena, claiming his Spanish opponent had double-faulted. Kyrgios still won 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, but lost his second-round match a few hours later to Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7(4-7), 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.

Miscellany

Miller-Uibo sets women’s 300m record

Olympic 400-meter champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the rarely-contested women’s 300 meters in a world’s best time of 34.41 seconds at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrva, Czech Republic. The Bahamian sprinter beat the previous fastest time of 35.30, which was set by Mexican Anna Guevara in Mexico City in 2003 . . . A federal judge rejected a lawsuit to reinstate the North Dakota women’s hockey program, which at one time included US Olympic stars Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux. The complaint, filed last summer, alleged the university violated Title IX laws prohibiting women from being treated differently because of gender . . . FIFA president Gianni Infantino faced stiff opposition from Aleksander Ceferin, the head of European soccer, over a plan to appoint and hastily approve secretary general Fatma Samoura to an additional role cleaning up African soccer . . . Roger Penske, the 82-year-old legendary Indy car owner who last month presided over a record 18th Indianapolis 500 victory, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.