USOC changes name to US Olympic & Paralympic Committee
CHICAGO — The US Olympic Committee is changing its name to include the Paralympic movement.
The organization will be known as the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee under a change approved Thursday by the board of directors. The name will be seen immediately on social media platforms and soon in signs at the US training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with other properties.
CEO Sarah Hirshland says the decision reflects a ‘‘continuation of our long-standing commitment to create an inclusive environment for Team USA athletes.’’ Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, called it a ‘‘historic moment’’ for the Paralympic movement in the US.
Advertisement
In September, the board voted to increase the monetary awards for medal-earning US Paralympic athletes to match those of US Olympic athletes who win medals.
We are proud to announce the United States Olympic Committee has formally changed its name to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee — a change that celebrates the athletes of Team USA and the Paralympic Movement in the United States. https://t.co/zQqmwjcGWA pic.twitter.com/YqWsWFZNef— U.S. Paralympics (@USParalympics) June 20, 2019