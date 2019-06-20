US passes test with shutout of Sweden

While most of the WWC contenders have been challenged in the first two weeks of the event, the US has been basically basking in the Riviera sun. Well, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher could have pulled up a beach chair for most of the first 180 minutes of play. But Naeher finally was called into action against the Swedes, though she did not face anything too difficult, as Swedish coach Peter Gerhardarsson went with several reserves. And the US was in command from the third minute, when Lindsay Horan scored off a corner kick.

The US had plenty of reasons to celebrate as the first round of the Women’s World Cup concluded Thursday. But the team’s reactions were subdued after a 2-0 victory over Sweden, the first time the US has been tested in the event.

The Swedes provided a much-needed warmup for the defending champion US team, which will meet Spain in Reims on Monday. The US gave a clinical performance, and Tobin Heath was spectacular at times creating on the right wing. The US attack did not drop off as Carli Lloyd replaced Alex Morgan after halftime, but Morgan’s departure raised questions about a possible injury.

The second round of the tournament starts with Germany meeting Nigeria in Grenoble and Australia versus Norway in Nice on Saturday.

■ Hanson’s Sam Mewis combined with Horan in midfield. Mewis, who has scored six goals in her last six games, provided support for the attack as a holding midfielder, and her passing helped set up several chances. On the opening goal, Mewis made a near-post run to touch on Megan Rapinoe’s corner kick, Horan finishing into an open net.

■ Becky Sauerbrunn replaced Julie Ertz (hip injury) in central defense. Sauerbrunn, who played for the Boston Renegades in 2005, seemed fully recovered from a quadriceps injury, but rustiness showed as she committed a late turnover.

■ Russian referee Anastasia Pustovoytova did not whistle a foul until the 35th minute, when Linda Sembrandt took down Morgan from behind in the center circle. The US committed several unforced errors, giveaways in vulnerable positions that were not costly, but might have been against a more aggressive opponent. The US has not been behind on the score in the WWC since rallying from a 2-1 deficit to tie Brazil in overtime in the 2011 quarterfinals.

■ Heath’s deflected shot for an own goal in the 50th minute should been negated for offside. Replays showed Lloyd in an offside position as a cross was deflected to Heath, but Pustovoytova allowed the score after a VAR review.

■ The Netherlands supplied another example of Europe’s improvement in women’s soccer with a 2-1 win over Canada in Reims, its first victory over the Canadians in 13 matchups. The Dutch bench made the difference, Bayern Munich’s Lineth Beerensteyn providing the decider in the 75th minute. Christine Sinclair scored her 182nd goal in the 60th minute, then went to the bench, along with left back Allysha Chapman, to rest up for Sweden. VAR delays marred the early stages, referee Stephanie Frappart rescinding a penalty kick call in favor of Canada after nearly four minutes of discussion and review. The Canadians will meet Sweden in Paris on Monday and The Netherlands plays Japan in Rennes on Tuesday.

■ Ajara Nchout’s 90th-minute goal gave Cameroon a 2-1 win over New Zealand in Montpellier, the Indomitable Lions finishing third in Group E and qualifying to meet England in Valenciennes on Sunday.

■ Chile blanked Thailand, 2-0, in Rennes, but fell a goal short of having a chance to advance as a third-place team.