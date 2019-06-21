Baseball standings
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|*New York
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|22-7
|7-3
|W 6
|*Tampa Bay
|43
|32
|.573
|4½
|15-14
|2-8
|L 4
|*Boston
|41
|35
|.539
|7
|16-14
|7-3
|W 1
|*Toronto
|27
|48
|.360
|20½
|8-13
|4-6
|W 1
|*Baltimore
|21
|54
|.280
|26½
|10-23
|1-9
|L 9
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Minnesota
|48
|26
|.649
|—
|16-8
|5-5
|L 2
|*Cleveland
|39
|35
|.527
|9
|13-14
|6-4
|L 1
|*Chicago
|35
|37
|.486
|12
|18-14
|6-4
|L 1
|*Detroit
|26
|44
|.371
|20
|12-17
|3-7
|L 1
|*Kansas City
|26
|49
|.347
|22½
|12-18
|6-4
|W 1
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Houston
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|21-6
|4-6
|L 5
|*Texas
|40
|35
|.533
|7½
|19-20
|5-5
|W 1
|*Oakland
|40
|36
|.526
|8
|17-20
|7-3
|W 4
|*Los Angeles
|38
|38
|.500
|10
|14-21
|7-3
|L 1
|*Seattle
|33
|46
|.418
|16½
|18-22
|5-5
|W 2
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Atlanta
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|14-10
|8-2
|W 1
|*Philadelphia
|39
|35
|.527
|4½
|16-14
|2-8
|L 4
|*Washington
|36
|38
|.486
|7½
|18-15
|7-3
|W 4
|New York
|36
|40
|.474
|8½
|19-15
|4-6
|W 1
|*Miami
|27
|46
|.370
|16
|9-22
|4-6
|W 1
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|Chicago
|41
|34
|.547
|—
|13-11
|4-6
|L 1
|*Milwaukee
|40
|35
|.533
|1
|18-11
|3-7
|L 4
|*St. Louis
|38
|36
|.514
|2½
|15-17
|6-4
|L 1
|*Cincinnati
|35
|38
|.479
|5
|12-17
|7-3
|W 5
|*Pittsburgh
|33
|40
|.452
|7
|12-14
|3-7
|W 1
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Los Angeles
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|20-8
|6-4
|W 3
|*Colorado
|40
|34
|.541
|10
|16-12
|7-3
|W 3
|*San Diego
|38
|37
|.507
|12½
|16-17
|5-5
|W 4
|*Arizona
|38
|38
|.500
|13
|11-22
|4-6
|L 4
|*San Francisco
|31
|42
|.425
|18½
|15-19
|5-5
|L 3
* — Not including late game
RESULTS
FRIDAY
|Torontoat Boston
|Cincinnatiat Milwaukee
|NY Mets 5at Chi. Cubs 4
|LA Angelsat St. Louis
|Atlantaat Washington
|Minnesotaat Kansas City
|Houstonat NY Yankees
|San Franciscoat Arizona
|Miamiat Philadelphia
|Tampa Bayat Oakland
|San Diegoat Pittsburgh
|Baltimoreat Seattle
|Detroitat Cleveland
|Coloradoat LA Dodgers
|Chi. White Soxat Texas
THURSDAY
|At Texas 4Cleveland 2
|At Chi. Cubs 7NY Mets 4
|Colorado 6 (10 inn.)at Arizona 4
|Cincinnati 7at Milwaukee 1
|At NY Yankees 10Houston 6
|At Kansas City 4Minnesota 1
|At Washington 7Philadelphia 4
|At Oakland 5Tampa Bay 4
|At Toronto 7 (10 inn.)LA Angels 5
|At Seattle 5Baltimore 2
|Miami 7 (11 inn.)at St. Louis 6
|At LA Dodgers 9San Francisco 8
