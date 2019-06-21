Baseball standings

EAST W L Pct. GB Div. Last 10 Streak *Atlanta 44 31 .587 — 14-10 8-2 W 1 *Philadelphia 39 35 .527 4½ 16-14 2-8 L 4 *Washington 36 38 .486 7½ 18-15 7-3 W 4 New York 36 40 .474 8½ 19-15 4-6 W 1 *Miami 27 46 .370 16 9-22 4-6 W 1 CENTRAL W L Pct. GB Div. Last 10 Streak Chicago 41 34 .547 — 13-11 4-6 L 1 *Milwaukee 40 35 .533 1 18-11 3-7 L 4 *St. Louis 38 36 .514 2½ 15-17 6-4 L 1 *Cincinnati 35 38 .479 5 12-17 7-3 W 5 *Pittsburgh 33 40 .452 7 12-14 3-7 W 1 WEST W L Pct. GB Div. Last 10 Streak *Los Angeles 51 25 .671 — 20-8 6-4 W 3 *Colorado 40 34 .541 10 16-12 7-3 W 3 *San Diego 38 37 .507 12½ 16-17 5-5 W 4 *Arizona 38 38 .500 13 11-22 4-6 L 4 *San Francisco 31 42 .425 18½ 15-19 5-5 L 3

* — Not including late game

RESULTS

FRIDAY

Toronto at Boston Cincinnati at Milwaukee NY Mets 5 at Chi. Cubs 4 LA Angels at St. Louis Atlanta at Washington Minnesota at Kansas City Houston at NY Yankees San Francisco at Arizona Miami at Philadelphia Tampa Bay at Oakland San Diego at Pittsburgh Baltimore at Seattle Detroit at Cleveland Colorado at LA Dodgers Chi. White Sox at Texas

THURSDAY

At Texas 4 Cleveland 2 At Chi. Cubs 7 NY Mets 4 Colorado 6 (10 inn.) at Arizona 4 Cincinnati 7 at Milwaukee 1 At NY Yankees 10 Houston 6 At Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1 At Washington 7 Philadelphia 4 At Oakland 5 Tampa Bay 4 At Toronto 7 (10 inn.) LA Angels 5 At Seattle 5 Baltimore 2 Miami 7 (11 inn.) at St. Louis 6 At LA Dodgers 9 San Francisco 8

