scorecardresearch

Baseball standings

By Alex Bensley Globe Correspondent,June 21, 2019, 2 hours ago
AL
EASTWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
*New York4727.63522-77-3W 6
*Tampa Bay4332.57315-142-8L 4
*Boston4135.539716-147-3W 1
*Toronto2748.36020½8-134-6W 1
*Baltimore2154.28026½10-231-9L 9
CENTRALWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
*Minnesota4826.64916-85-5L 2
*Cleveland3935.527913-146-4L 1
*Chicago3537.4861218-146-4L 1
*Detroit2644.3712012-173-7L 1
*Kansas City2649.34722½12-186-4W 1
WESTWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
*Houston4828.63221-64-6L 5
*Texas4035.53319-205-5W 1
*Oakland4036.526817-207-3W 4
*Los Angeles3838.5001014-217-3L 1
*Seattle3346.41816½18-225-5W 2
NL
EASTWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
*Atlanta4431.58714-108-2W 1
*Philadelphia3935.52716-142-8L 4
*Washington3638.48618-157-3W 4
New York3640.47419-154-6W 1
*Miami2746.370169-224-6W 1
CENTRALWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
Chicago4134.54713-114-6L 1
*Milwaukee4035.533118-113-7L 4
*St. Louis3836.51415-176-4L 1
*Cincinnati3538.479512-177-3W 5
*Pittsburgh3340.452712-143-7W 1
WESTWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
*Los Angeles5125.67120-86-4W 3
*Colorado4034.5411016-127-3W 3
*San Diego3837.50712½16-175-5W 4
*Arizona3838.5001311-224-6L 4
*San Francisco3142.42518½15-195-5L 3

* — Not including late game

RESULTS

FRIDAY

Torontoat BostonCincinnatiat Milwaukee
NY Mets 5at Chi. Cubs 4LA Angelsat St. Louis
Atlantaat WashingtonMinnesotaat Kansas City
Houstonat NY YankeesSan Franciscoat Arizona
Miamiat PhiladelphiaTampa Bayat Oakland
San Diegoat PittsburghBaltimoreat Seattle
Detroitat ClevelandColoradoat LA Dodgers
Chi. White Soxat Texas

THURSDAY

At Texas 4Cleveland 2At Chi. Cubs 7NY Mets 4
Colorado 6 (10 inn.)at Arizona 4Cincinnati 7at Milwaukee 1
At NY Yankees 10Houston 6At Kansas City 4Minnesota 1
At Washington 7Philadelphia 4At Oakland 5Tampa Bay 4
At Toronto 7 (10 inn.)LA Angels 5At Seattle 5Baltimore 2
Miami 7 (11 inn.)at St. Louis 6At LA Dodgers 9San Francisco 8

Alex Bensley can be reached at (978)-877-8396 or alex.bensley@globe.com