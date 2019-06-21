BC-BBN--Top Ten

HOME RUNS

Yelich, Milwaukee28

Alonso, New York25

Bellinger, Los Angeles24

Renfroe, San Diego23

Freeman, Atlanta21

Moustakas, Milwaukee21

FReyes, San Diego20

KMarte, Arizona20

Pederson, Los Angeles20

Bell, Pittsburgh20.

RUNS BATTED IN

Bell, Pittsburgh66

Arenado, Colorado60

Bellinger, Los Angeles60

Alonso, New York59

Escobar, Arizona59

Yelich, Milwaukee59

Ozuna, St. Louis57

Freeman, Atlanta55

Rizzo, Chicago53

Rendon, Washington51.

PITCHING

Ryu, Los Angeles9-1

Soroka, Atlanta8-1

Woodruff, Milwaukee8-2

Greinke, Arizona8-3

Fried, Atlanta8-3

Gant, St. Louis7-0

Castillo, Cincinnati7-1

Davies, Milwaukee7-1

Buehler, Los Angeles7-1

Kershaw, Los Angeles7-1

