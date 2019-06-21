BC-BBN--Top Ten
BATTING
|AB
|R
|H
|Avg.
|Bellinger, LAD
|260
|59
|93
|.358
|Yelich, Mil
|253
|59
|88
|.348
|McNeil, NYM
|232
|32
|79
|.341
|Blackmon, Col
|259
|52
|87
|.336
|Dahl, Col
|241
|46
|80
|.332
|Arenado, Col
|287
|56
|94
|.328
|Bell, Pit
|279
|54
|88
|.315
|Freeman, Atl
|292
|58
|92
|.315
|Rendon, Was
|220
|54
|69
|.314
|JTurner, LAD
|242
|35
|75
|.310
HOME RUNS
Yelich, Milwaukee28
Alonso, New York25
Bellinger, Los Angeles24
Renfroe, San Diego23
Freeman, Atlanta21
Moustakas, Milwaukee21
FReyes, San Diego20
KMarte, Arizona20
Pederson, Los Angeles20
Bell, Pittsburgh20.
RUNS BATTED IN
Bell, Pittsburgh66
Arenado, Colorado60
Bellinger, Los Angeles60
Alonso, New York59
Escobar, Arizona59
Yelich, Milwaukee59
Ozuna, St. Louis57
Freeman, Atlanta55
Rizzo, Chicago53
Rendon, Washington51.
PITCHING
Ryu, Los Angeles9-1
Soroka, Atlanta8-1
Woodruff, Milwaukee8-2
Greinke, Arizona8-3
Fried, Atlanta8-3
Gant, St. Louis7-0
Castillo, Cincinnati7-1
Davies, Milwaukee7-1
Buehler, Los Angeles7-1
Kershaw, Los Angeles7-1
Alex Bensley can be reached at (978)-877-8396 or alex.bensley@globe.com