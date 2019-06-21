Six tied for lead after first round of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka, coming off a runner-up finish at Pebble Beach, had a 71 and said he was among those fighting exhaustion.

Six players shot a 6-under-par 64 to tie for lead, with defending champion Bubba Watson (69), two-time winner Phil Mickelson (67) and 79 others within five shots going into the second round.

A week of major championship pressure at the US Open and a cross-country trip made for a lot of tired players at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. Greens made soft by rain on a relatively easy course helped perk up many of them Thursday.

‘‘When you think about all the travel we've done and how much last week takes out of you,’’ he said. ‘‘When you are in contention in a major, it’s going to drain you.’’

Advertisement

The leaders included Zack Sucher and Kyoung-Hoon Lee, who each shot their lowest rounds on the PGA Tour. Sucher made a 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 in the last group of the day to join a group that also included Canadian MacKenzie Hughes, who sank an 18-foot birdie putt on his final hole.

Abraham Ancer shot a 30 on his back nine. Bronson Burgoon birdied four of his first six holes, and Ryan Armour, who has missed the cuts in four of his last five starts, tied his lowest round of the season.

‘‘I gave myself a lot of opportunities, which I hadn’t been doing lately,” Armour said. ‘‘I hadn’t been hitting a lot of greens, wasn’t shaping the golf ball the way I want to shape it. We worked really hard the last few days.’’

Englishman Paul Casey, who gave up a four-shot lead in the final round a year ago, missed a 17-foot par putt on the 18th and finished in a group of six at 65.

Advertisement

Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay was part of a group of 12 at 66.

Watson opened with a 69 in his bid for his fourth Travelers title. That would put him in the company of Billy Casper, the only golfer to win four times at Connecticut’s PGA Tour stop.

Watson, who came from six shots back on the final day to win a year ago, seemed relaxed as he participated in an afternoon whiffle ball game with a group of players’ children outside the new clubhouse.

Viktor Hovland shot a 67 in his professional debut. The Oklahoma State junior, who was the low amateur at the US Open, received one of four sponsor exemptions into the tournament.

Women’s PGA Championship — Hyo Joo Kim set small goals to help her on the long course of Hazeltine National at Chaska, Minn.

Her target was hitting 12 greens and taking no more than 30 putts in the opening round, and Kim didn’t realize she hit both of them. More important was she dropped only one shot before the wind and rain arrived, posting a 3-under 69 for a one-shot lead among the early starters.

‘‘The course played really long today,’’ Kim said. ‘‘It just kept feeling like I just wanted to play even par, and that’s kind of what was in my mind.’’

Michelle Wie left wondering about her future. She returned to competition for the first time in two months, was rubbing ice on her right wrist, and shot 84, matching her highest score as a pro. Wie said she loved being back, but began crying when she said, ‘‘I'm not entirely sure how much I have left in me.’’

Advertisement

Only seven players from the early draw managed to break par.