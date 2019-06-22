Andy Murray is hot on the comeback trail

Roger Federer beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert , 6-3, 6-3, to set up a Halle (Germany) Open final against David Goffin , who beat Matteo Berrettini , 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Federer will be bidding for a record-extending 10th Halle Open title . . . rench Open champion Ashleigh Barty will play eighth seed Julia Goerges for the Birmingham (England) Classic title and become the world No. 1 with a win. The second-seeded Barty took a 6-4, 6-4 win over Barbora Strycova , while Goerges dispatched Petra Martic , 6-4, 6-3 . . . Seventh-seeded American Sofia Kenin beat second seed Anastasija Sevastova , 5-4, 4-6, 6-2, in the Mallorca Open semis in Spain, and will face third seed Belinda Bencic , who beat top seed Angelique Kerber , 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

Andy Murray is on the verge of completing a remarkable return, with the three-time Grand Slam champ and Feliciano Lopez completing a busy day at the Fever-Tree Championships in London by defeating the Henri Kontinen and John Peers , 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7, to advance to the doubles final against Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury . Murray and Lopez had also completed their 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) quarterfinal win over Daniel Evans and Ken Skupski after that had been suspended Friday. With a win Sunday, Murray can complete a noteworthy week 146 days after having what he hoped was career-saving hip surgery. In January, he said he would retire after Wimbledon because of severe pain.

SOCCER

US Soccer, women’s team agree to mediation

United States Soccer and players for the women’s national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay. The federation and representatives for the players on Saturday confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation after the Women’s World Cup. The United States, the defending champion and three-time World Cup winner, won its first three games and is set to play Spain on Monday in the knockout stage. The title game is set for July 7. Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Los Angeles in March. The federation has maintained the differences in pay are the result of different collective bargaining agreements that establish distinct pay structures for the men’s and women’s national teams . . . . . . Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, and Everton scored in the first half as Brazil routed Peru, 5-0, in Sao Paulo, to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa America soceer tournament. The hosts finished first in Group A with 7 points, 2 more than second-placed Venezuela, which also advanced after beating Bolivia, 3-1, in Belo Horizonte, on two goals from Darwin Machis and one by Josef Martinez.

Advertisement

AUTO RACING

Larson captures 3rd straight Sonoma pole

Kyle Larson won pole position for Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway for the third consecutive year. Larson turned a lap in 1 minute, 34.784 seconds and reached 95.712 miles per hour to earn his first pole of the season on his home track. William Byron was second, barely behind Larson at 95.669 m.p.h. Joey Logano was third, with Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top five . . . Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-extending 86th career pole position for Sunday’s Formula One French Grand Prix at Le Castellet. Hamilton surged at the end, qualifying 0.286 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas . . . Colton Herta became the youngest pole winner in IndyCar history, topping qualifying at Road America, Elkhart, Lake, Wis., with a lap of 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds on the 4.014-mile circuit. At 19 years, 83 days, Herta broke the mark of 20 years, 90 days set by Graham Rahal in 2009 at St. Petersburg. Alexander Rossi will start second Sunday, followed by Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Rahal, and Takuma Sato.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

UConn looking for Big East return

A University of Connecticut official says the school is working to leave the American Athletic Conference and return to the Big East for basketball and other sports. The official confirmed Saturday that there have been talks with the Big East, but said they were not aware any invitation had been extended. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information. The official said the school also has not decided what to do with its football program, a sport the current Big East does not offer. But two other people with knowledge of the discussions also confirmed the negotiations and said an announcement from the schools and conference could come early next week. The conference bylaws require UConn to pay a $10 million withdrawal fee and give 27 months’ notice before leaving. But, those who spoke to the AP said UConn would not be allowed to remain in the AAC for football beyond the 2019 season.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Trainer banned after 30th horse dies at Santa Anita

Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, 73, has been banned by the ownership of Santa Anita after a fourth horse from his stable — and the 30th overall — has died at the Arcadia, Calif., racetrack. The track’s stewards scratched four horses trained by Hollendorfer that were entered to run Saturday and Sunday. A 4-year-old gelding trained by Hollendorfer was injured Saturday while exercising on the training track and was euthanized. It was the 30th death since the racing season began Dec. 26. The track closes for the season Sunday. . . Caster Semenya was accused by the IAAF of intentionally running slowly at times to mask her alleged advantage of elevated natural testosterone, according to recently released court documents. Semenya angrily denied the accusation. The exchange was included in 163 pages of court records from the South African runner's appeal of the international track body's testosterone rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in February.