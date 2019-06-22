Chez Reavie surges past sputtering Zach Sucher, leads Travelers

Coming off a third-place tie last week in the US Open at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old Reavie matched a tournament record with a back-nine 28 to shoot a 7-under 63. He took advantage of Sucher’s problems and turned a six-stroke deficit into a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday.

Then came the turn, both for the round and in the fortunes of the two players.

Chez Reavie was plodding along during the third round of the Travelers Championship, watching playing partner Zach Sucher extend his lead.

The 2008 Canadian Open winner for his lone PGA Tour title, Reavie had a 16-under 194 total at TPC River Highlands. He birdied Nos. 8, 10-13, 15, and 17-18 and has the largest 54-hole lead in Travelers history.

‘‘Zach got some tough breaks early,’’ Reavie said. ‘‘I was able to kind of keep plugging along and make a few putts and the rest was history. I kind of caught fire at the end.’’

Sucher had a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Keegan Bradley (69) at 10 under.

Looking for his first PGA Tour win, Sucher — the 32-year-old former college star at Alabama-Birmingham — seemed to have it all going his way, until he didn’t.

He took a share of the lead in the last group Thursday night, came into Saturday with a two-shot advantage and shot 31 on the front nine.

But he went bogey, double bogey, double bogey and couldn’t right the ship. It took just a half-hour for Sucher to go from five strokes ahead of Bradley to four strokes behind Reavie.

‘‘Ten was awful and I deserved bogey, but man, three straight holes I hit shots that weren’t that far off all behind the lip, so two of them plug and, yeah, rough, that’s all you can say about it,’’ Sucher said. ‘‘Other than those three holes, it was a great day.’’

Reavie needed just 23 putts in the round, consistently putting his approaches near the pin, despite a strong wind.

‘‘On nine and 10, I kind of started to get a feel for the wind and how it was affecting my golf ball,’’ he said. ‘‘Fortunately, today it kind of stayed steady in the same direction, so I just kind of navigated around in my yardage book to figure out where it was.’’

Roberto Diaz (67) and Jason Day (68) were tied for fourth, seven shots back. But Day said he does not think that’s an insurmountable deficit on course where Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke final-round deficit a year ago.

‘‘There are a lot of emotions that come with Sundays, but I think Chez has been there and won before,’’ Day said. ‘‘But every win is different and how you feel is different, so I just try to stick to what I am doing right now, and hopefully, the chips fall my way.’’

Brooks Koepka, coming off his runner-up finish at Pebble Beach, shot a 72 and was 1 under.

‘‘It’s hard to focus,’’ Koepka said. ‘‘I don’t think I am even over the PGA and then to exert all your energy last week — I’m just fried. I caught myself yawning out on the golf course. I don’t think I’ve ever done that before.’’

Watson was looking for his fourth win in Connecticut to tie the record of Billy Casper. He closed his round of 73 with about a 25-foot putt for birdie to move to 2 under.

‘‘That’s how golf is,’’ Watson said. ‘‘You don’t like golf and then you make that long putt and you’re ready to play the next day. I’d love to shoot that Jim Furyk round (58) just to have a chance.’’

LPGA — Hannah Green three-putted for bogey on the 18th hole, but still came away with a one-shot lead going into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Chaska, Minn.

Green finished with a 2-under 70, leaving her one shot clear of two-time major champion Ariya Jutanugarn, who had a 68. Green was at 9-under 207, with only five players within five shots of the lead.

Green stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole that would have given the 22-year-old Australian a four-shot lead. The putt spun in and out of the cup. Jutanugarn followed with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole to make the margin two shots, and then Green missed her tee shot to the right into the rough on 18, hit onto the front of the green and three-putted for bogey from long range.

Lizette Salas (68) and Nelly Korda (69) were four shots behind at 5-under 211. Another shot back was Sei Young Kim (67) and defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71).

Champions — Steve Flesch birdied the final three holes for a 7-under 65 and the second-round lead in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis., with tournament host Steve Stricker a stroke back in his hometown tournament.

Flesch played the back nine at University Ridge in 5-under 31 to reach 11-under 133. He won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his lone PGA Tour Champions title after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

‘‘Hit a lot of good shots, had a lot of opportunities,’’ Flesch said. ‘‘Greens are perfect, and today I made three more than I did yesterday. So two good rounds. It’s nice because I haven’t particularly played well here in my two previous showings.’’

He was part of Fox’s broadcast team last week at the US Open.

‘‘I didn’t even have my clubs with me,’’ Flesch said. ‘‘I flew home from there and didn’t even fly up here until Wednesday, so I had a nice week and a half off from playing any golf, although I was immersed in maybe the biggest championship going on in the world.’’

Stricker eagled the par-5 16th in a 67.

‘‘Tough day,’’ Stricker said. ‘‘It was gusty, swirling wind. It was tough to pick the right club, so it made for a bit more of a challenge today.’’

Billy Andrade (66) and Duffy Waldorf (67) also were 10 under. First-round leader Jerry Kelly, also from Madison, shot a 70 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9 under with Retief Goosen (66) and Tom Pernice (67).

John Daly was four strokes back at 7 under after a 69, and defending champion Scott McCarron had a 67 to get to 6 under.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was last in the 78-man field at 10 over after rounds of 76 and 78. Making his third tour start, the former Atlanta Braves star got into the field on a sponsor exemption.

European — Jordan Smith carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the BMW International Open in Munich.

The Englishman is at 13-under 203 after three rounds, one shot ahead of compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick and Austrian Matthias Schwab, who both shot 65. Defending champion Matt Wallace of England and Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa were a shot further back.

Overnight leader Martin Kaymer (75) had a round to forget after four bogeys left him in a group of five players five shots behind Smith.

British Amatuer — James Sugrue of Ireland started strong and was solid at the end for a 2-up victory over Euan Walker at Portmarnock to win the British Amateur.

The victory gives the Sugrue an exemption into the British Open next month at Royal Portrush, along with the Masters next April.

The British Amateur was held in Ireland for only the second time, most recently in 1949.

Sugrue built a 5-up lead after nine holes on the Irish links north of Dublin and never trailed in the 36-hole championship match.

He still had to hang on at the finish as Walker rallied to square the match with two holes to play. Sugrue won the 35th hole with a par, and Walker lost the final hole with another tee shot into trouble.