Germany and Norway advance without their best players

Alexandra Popp headed in a corner kick, Sara Daebritz converted a penalty, and 21-year-old Lea Schuller scored off a turnover for Germany, which did not seem to miss Dzsenifer Marozsan (broken toe) but will likely need her to contend for the title.

The Germans took a 3-0 victory over Nigeria in Grenoble and the Norwegians knocked out Australia, 4-1, on penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 tie in Nice.

Germany and Norway, both teams competing without their best player, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup in France on Saturday.

Isabell Herlovsen opened the scoring in the 31st minute for Norway, and Elise Kellond-Knight equalized in the 83d minute. If the Norwegians could have combined Ada Hegerberg (boycotting the national team) with Caroline Graham-Hansen, they would be considered a strong contender to go far.

■ Graham-Hansen, set to join Barcelona next season, almost effortlessly zipped through the midfield to set up Norway chances. Graham-Hansen’s shot off the inside of the far post in added time nearly decided the match.

■ Norway seemed to be taking control before Aussie defender Alanna Kennedy was red-carded in overtime, as Vilde Boe Risa had a shot tipped over the crossbar, then hit the top of the bar. But Norway missed the finishing touch of Herlovsen, who was replaced by Lisa-Marie Utland in the 77th minute.

■ Australia failed to support Sam Kerr up front, but the Matildas’ resilience and the 74th-minute addition of Emily Gielnik on the right wing paid off in a late equalizer. But Kerr and Gielnik failed to produce in penalties. Kerr, last seen in Boston setting an NWSL record with her 17th goal of season in the Sky Blue’s 4-3 win over the Breakers at Harvard’s Jordan Field in 2017, sent her penalty kick high and wide. Then, Gielnik’s kick was saved by Ingrid Hjelmseth. Hansen and teammates Guro Reiten, Maren Mjelde, and Ingrid Engen converted PKs as Norway qualified for a quarterfinal meeting with Cameroon or England in Le Havre on June 27.

■ Another game day at the WWC, another day of rest for Marozsan, who will return for a quarterfinal match against Canada or Sweden in Rennes on June 29. The Germans completed their fourth successive shutout. In their last six games spanning two WWC tournaments, Germany has surrendered only one goal in the run of play — Kelley O’Hara scoring for the US in a 2-0 win in the 2015 semifinals.

■ Germany played through Sara Daebritz and Lina Magull in midfield, plus Svanja Huth on the wing. But only Marozsan has the ability to take over a game for extended periods of time. The German lineup got younger as the game progressed with the additions of Lena Oberdorf, 17, and Klara Buehl, 18.

Upcoming Sunday

■ England vs. Cameroon, Stade du Hainault, Valenciennes. England coasted to three victories and first place in Group D, and is now at near full strength with the return of Toni Duggan from injury. This is the first meeting of the Indomitable Lions and Lionesses and Indomitable Lions. The winner plays Norway in Le Havre on June 27.

■ France vs. Brazil, Stade Océan, Le Havre. France won Group A, but struggled in the last two games, winning on controversial late penalty kicks against Norway and Nigeria. Brazil, counting on the return of midfielder Formiga from suspension, has never defeated the French (0-3-5). The winner meets Spain or the US in Paris on June 29.