Chez Reavie holds on in Connecticut to break 11-year drought

The 37-year-old Reavie, whose first title came as a rookie at the 2008 Canadian Open, finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Reavie won the Travelers Championship on Sunday in Cromwell, Conn., closing with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher.

‘‘It means everything,’’ he said. ‘‘I went through some injuries, had some long years there in the middle. But it was great, because it gave good perseverance and good perspective of what life is and what golf is.’’

The former Arizona State player took a six-stroke lead over Bradley and Sucher into the round after a shooting a 63 on Saturday. He had an understated celebration, pulling his ball out of the hole at 18 and saluting the crowd with it clenched in his fist.

It was the same calm he showed throughout the day, even as, Bradley, Vermont-born and an alum of Hopkinton High, chipped away to the cheers of the large galleries.

‘‘The crowd was just so behind me and so loud and so, it felt like a Ryder Cup to me,’’ Bradley said. ‘‘Man, I’ve dreamt of this ever since I’ve come here at 10 years old. It lived up to the hype — it was awesome.’’

Bradley made back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11 to get within three shots, just missed a 13-foot birdie putt on the 12th, then made a 9-footer on 13 to get within two strokes. His 22 foot-birdie attempt at 14 stopped just at the hole.

He got within a stroke on the par-4 15th when he made a 7½-foot birdie putt after Reavie missed an 11-footer. But Reavie put the tournament away on the par-4 17th, making a 14-foot birdie putt, while Bradley three-putted for a double bogey.

Bradley and Sucher each shot 67, with Sucher playing the back nine in 5-under 30.

Sucher, coming of an injury that kept him away from golf for 13 months after the 2017 Travelers, had his best ever finish in a PGA Tour event. Needing to earn 322 FexEx Cup points in the last three starts of his medical exemption to retain his Tour card, he picked up 245 with the second-place tie.

LPGA — Hannah Green held her nerve and saved par from the bunker with a 5-foot putt on the final hole to finish a wire-to-wire win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Chaska, Minn., her first major championship and the first by an Australian in 13 years.

Green closed with an even-par 72 at Hazeltine for a one-shot victory over defending champion Sung Hyun Park, whose 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole gave her a 68 and put the pressure on the 22-year-old Australian.

Green — who had a four-shot lead through seven holes before the nerves began to kick in — pulled a 6-iron into the bunker, blasted out to 5 feet and made the biggest putt of her life.

‘‘I’m speechless,’’ she said through the tears. ‘‘I was really nervous playing the last five holes.’’

She finished at 9-under 279 and won $577,500.

Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion who started the final round one shot behind, failed to make a birdie and closed with a 77.

Champions — Jerry Kelly won his hometown event in Madison, Wisc., beating Retief Goosen with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff in the American Family Insurance Championship.

Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madison player Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Goosen also had a 66, and Stricker shot 67. Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole after he missed a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation.

Kelly won on the par-4 15th after the playoff opened with two trips down the 18th. Kelly has four victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

John Daly (66) finished tied for fifth at 13 under, a shot ahead of Rhode Island’s Billy Andrade (70).

European — Andrea Pavan defeated Matthew Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the BMW International Open in Munich. The Italian carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round to finish 15-under 273 overall, as did Fitzpatrick (69) after a bogey on the 17th hole. The English player birdied the final hole to force the playoff.