Fancy Chemutai wins BAA 10k women’s race, sets course record
Fancy Chemutai of Kenya won the B.A.A. 10k Sunday in 30:36, breaking the course record set by Shalane Flanagan in 2016, by 16 seconds.
Chemutai, who is the third-fastest 10k runner in the world, clocked in at 24:41 at Mile 5 of the race, which began and ended on Charles Street next to Boston Common and the Public Garden, and meandered through the Back Bay and Allston-Brghton neighborhoods.
Kenyans Brillian Kipkoech (31:04) and Caroline Rotich (31:58) placed second and third.
Kenyan David Bett won the men’s race in 28:08, besting two-time champion Daneil Chebii by a second. Stephen Sambu (28:11) placed third.
American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division in 20:17. The 2019 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair division champion won easily, besting fellow American, second-place finisher Miguel Jimenez-Vergara by an astounding 3 minutes, 55 seconds. Romanchuk broke Tony Nogueira’s streak of five consecutive wins.
The top American finisher in the men’s race was Brian Shrader (29:11) and Aliphine Tuliamuk (32:27) was the top American woman.
