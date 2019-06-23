scorecardresearch
B.A.A. 10K

Fancy Chemutai wins BAA 10k women’s race, sets course record

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,June 23, 2019, 16 minutes ago
The BAA 10k was held Sunday in Boston.(Keith Bedford/Globe Staff/File)

Fancy Chemutai of Kenya won the B.A.A. 10k Sunday in 30:36, breaking the course record set by Shalane Flanagan in 2016, by 16 seconds.

Chemutai, who is the third-fastest 10k runner in the world, clocked in at 24:41 at Mile 5 of the race, which began and ended on Charles Street next to Boston Common and the Public Garden, and meandered through the Back Bay and Allston-Brghton neighborhoods.

Kenyans Brillian Kipkoech (31:04) and Caroline Rotich (31:58) placed second and third.

Kenyan David Bett won the men’s race in 28:08, besting two-time champion Daneil Chebii by a second. Stephen Sambu (28:11) placed third.

American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division in 20:17. The 2019 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair division champion won easily, besting fellow American, second-place finisher Miguel Jimenez-Vergara by an astounding 3 minutes, 55 seconds. Romanchuk broke Tony Nogueira’s streak of five consecutive wins.

The top American finisher in the men’s race was Brian Shrader (29:11) and Aliphine Tuliamuk (32:27) was the top American woman.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.