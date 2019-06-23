Fancy Chemutai wins BAA 10k women’s race, sets course record

Fancy Chemutai of Kenya won the B.A.A. 10k Sunday in 30:36, breaking the course record set by Shalane Flanagan in 2016, by 16 seconds.

Chemutai, who is the third-fastest 10k runner in the world, clocked in at 24:41 at Mile 5 of the race, which began and ended on Charles Street next to Boston Common and the Public Garden, and meandered through the Back Bay and Allston-Brghton neighborhoods.

Kenyans Brillian Kipkoech (31:04) and Caroline Rotich (31:58) placed second and third.