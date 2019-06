France survives a scare to set up potential showdown with US

With the prospect of a penalty kick shootout growing, Henry scored on a left-footed shot for her 13th goal in 86 international appearances, her second goal of the tournament.

Valerie Gauvin, whose first-half goal was disallowed in a video review, put fourth-ranked France ahead in the 52nd minute but Thaisa tied the score 11 minutes later for No. 10 Brazil.

France survived a tense extra-time knockout match against Brazil and advanced to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals — and a potential meeting with the United States on Friday — when captain Amandine Henry redirected Amel Majri’s free kick for a tiebreaking goal in the 107th minute of a 2-1 victory at Le Havre.

Brazil had a chance to go ahead near the end of the first extra-time period when Debinha broke in alone and beat goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, but her shot headed toward goal was blocked in front of the line by defender Griedge Mbock Bathy.

This marked perhaps the final World Cup game for 33-year-old Brazilian star Marta, who scored a record 17 goals in five tournaments. And it likely was the last game in the showcase for 41-year-old Formiga, who appeared in a record seven World Cups.

France appeared to go ahead in the 23rd minute when Kadidiatou Diani lifted a cross in front of the goal. Brazil goalkeeper Barbara got her hands on the ball and Gauvin crashed into her. The ball went off Gauvin’s shoulder and into the net as both players fell to the ground. After they recovered, Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin signaled for a video review, and the goal was disallowed because of a foul.

Gauvin did score a goal that counted early in the second half. Diani sped down a flank past Brazilian defender Tamires and crossed. Gauvin slid in ahead of Leticia Santos and poked the ball past Barbara for her 12th goal in 22 international appearances, her second of the tournament.

Bouhaddi prevented an equalizer minutes later, leaping to tip Cristiane’s long-range shot off the crossbar and over.

Thaisa tied the score with her sixth goal in 82 appearances. The score at first was disallowed for an offside call on Debinha in the buildup but was reversed in a video review. Wendie Renard’s attempted clearance of Debinha’s cross went to Thaisa, who scored with a left-footed shot.

The defending champion US plays Spain in Paris on Monday.

Referee Liang Qin invites protesting Cameroonian players to play during their eventual loss to England on Sunday. (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

England 3, Cameroon 0 — Steph Houghton scored on a rare free kick to set England on its way in Valenciennes, France, clinching a place in the quarterfinals after a game punctuated by the anger of the African team over VAR decisions.

Twice, the English couldn’t be sure if Sunday’s Women’s World Cup last-16 game would resume as the opposition lost its cool when video reviews on offside decisions allowed Ellen White to send England to a 2-0 lead before halftime and then denied Cameroon the goal that would have brought them within one after the break.

Referee Quin Liang struggled to maintain control, or resume the game as Cameroon players seethed.

‘‘It’s never happened to me before in a game of football,’’ England forward Fran Kirby said. ‘‘We had to keep our heads and stay in the game.’’

Neville was subdued after his team set up a Thursday meeting with Norway because of the Cameroonian conduct. He also claimed there were ‘‘people fighting in the VIP area and in our hotel’’ which England shared with Cameroon.

‘‘I sat through 90 minutes and felt ashamed,’’ Neville said. ‘‘Under circumstances I’ve never seen on a football field before, I was completely and utterly ashamed of the behavior of the opposition.’’

When White crossed from the left flank to Toni Duggan, Augustine Ejangue intercepted and passed back to her goalkeeper, Annette Ngo Ndom.

The indirect free kick was awarded, sparking anger among Cameroon players.

Ejangue was caught on camera spitting toward Duggan but she faced no repercussions, even with VAR available to review the incident which could have resulted in a red card.

Duggan teed up Steph Houghton on the six-meter box for the shot that Ngo Ndom touched but Ejangue couldn’t block on the far post.

During first-half stoppage time, right back Lucy Bronze cut into a central position and slipped the ball through to White, who put the ball in the net.

The flag went up for offside, but the celebrations were only delayed. White was given her fourth goal in three matches at this tournament.

When stadium big screens showed the offside decision, Cameroon players were pointing up, apparently bemused by the call to allow the goal.

As Cameroon’s players remained in a huddle protesting, the referee delayed the restart. The game eventually resumed, briefly, before halftime. As the England players headed down the tunnel, their opponents remained on the field to complain to the officials and then to huddle together.

‘‘When you are in a state of shock, occasionally you can lose your cool,’’ Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa said. ‘‘There was just a miscarriage of justice.’’

‘‘We were really disappointed,’’ Cameroon midfielder Raissa Feudjio said. ‘‘The coach said: ‘Don’t worry, the referee wants England to win today.’ Don’t worry about this. Your job is to represent your country. So you have to go back out and play. Some of us really wanted to stop playing completely but we finished the game.’’

Cameroon thought it had scored within four minutes of the start of the second half when Ajara Nchout put the ball in the net. Again, celebrations began before she was stopped in her tracks for a VAR review.

Gabrielle Onguene was determined to be offside when Nchout received the ball. Denied a goal, Nchout held her head in her hands and cried.

The player had to be comforted by Djeumfa. Again, the Cameroonians looked like they didn’t want to resume playing.

‘‘It takes you back to the times when you were a kid,’’ Neville said, ‘‘when you lost and you went home crying with your ball.’’

Any lingering prospect of a Cameroon comeback was dashed by England’s third goal in the 58th minute.

Dugan sent a low corner kick to the onrushing Alex Greenwood, who was left unmarked to sweep the ball into the net.

An uncontested moment on an evening of drama.