Mets manager Mickey Callaway curses at Newsday reporter Tim Healey

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway cursed at Newsday reporter Tim Healey , and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained from charging him during a confrontation in the team’s clubhouse after a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. The dustup occurred after the Mets blew a late lead and reporters repeatedly asked after the game about Callaway’s decision to stick with reliever Seth Lugo during the eighth inning instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz . Lugo allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to Javier Baez . After the press conference, Callaway walked past Healey in the clubhouse. Healey told Callaway he would ‘‘see you tomorrow,’’ and Callaway responded by calling Healey an obscenity. Callaway walked away and then returned, cursing at Healey again and telling him to leave the clubhouse. No punches were thrown, and Healey left the clubhouse moments later. The Mets later issued a public apology to the reporter.

Cameron Maybin became the 21st player to go on the injured list this year for the New York Yankees, exceeding their total for the entire 2018 season, after the 32-year-old outfielder suffered a strained left calf in the third inning of Friday’s 4-1 win over the Astros . . . Pete Alonso hit his 27th home run, passing Darryl Strawberry for the New York Mets rookie record in just his 77th game. Alonso, 24, who entered the day second in the majors in home runs behind Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich (29), hit a solo shot against Chicago Cubs starter Cole Hamels in the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on Sunday

. . . The Washington Nationals released righthander Trevor Rosenthal, who ended a three-month stint in Washington with a 0-1 record and an unsightly 22.74 ERA. The Nationals made the move Sunday, less than 24 hours after Rosenthal walked all three batters he faced in a 13-9 loss to Atlanta . . . A woman at Dodger Stadium was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests after she was struck in the head by a foul ball from Los Angeles star Cody Bellinger during the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. The young woman was sitting four rows from the field down the first base line, just beyond protective netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout, when she was hit by Bellinger’s sharp line drive.

Advertisement

NHL

Reboot of World Cup discussed

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and union chief Don Fehr told The Associated Press they are in favor of rebooting the World Cup of Hockey tournament and holding it every four years. The stumbling block to laying out a long-term calendar of international competition, however, revolves around the hot-button topic of the NHL competing at the Winter Olympics after skipping out on South Korea last year.

Advertisement

NASCAR’s Truex wins Sonoma

Miscellany

Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway for the second straight year, comfortably holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch for his fourth victory of the season and third overall at the Northern California road course . . . B ob Tasca III of Hope, R.I., won consecutive Funny Car events for the first time in his career, beating Jack Beckman in the final round of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Sunday in Norwalk, Ohio . . . Alexander Rossi took the lead in the first turn of the first lap, and then drove away from the rest of the field to win Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America, leading 54 of 55 laps . . . Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix from pole position to clinch his sixth Formula One victory this season and extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 36 points . . . Roger Federer set another benchmark in his remarkable career by winning his 10th Halle Open title, defeating David Goffin 7-6 (2), 6-1 to extend his record of wins at the grass-court tournament in Halle, Germany . . . Andy Murray completed a return from hip surgery by winning the Queen’s Club doubles title in London with Spanaird Feliciano Lopez, who won the singles title to become the first man to win both since 1997.