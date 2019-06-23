Offense-lacking Spain staring down US goal machine

Both teams might learn from each other when they meet at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims on Monday. The Spaniards need to work on their finishing — they have produced only one goal in the run of play and are scoreless since a 3-1 opening victory over South Africa. The US team could take tips on the technical side of the game, but its players seem to have the right attitude when it comes to putting away chances.

So far in the Women’s World Cup, goal scoring has been the greatest problem facing Spain and the United States, for different reasons. Spain has not scored enough and, according to its critics, the US squad has scored too much.

The United States is 9-0-0 (41-3 goal differential) since March 2. Since losing to France, 3-1, on Jan. 19, the Yanks are 10-0-2, kicking off the streak with a 1-0 win over Spain in Alicante. Since that defeat, Spain has modified its lineup, starting Marta Corredera and Lucia Garcia on the wings and Nahikari Garcia up front. The only significant change for the US squad has been Sam Mewis’s emergence in midfield.

A US victory would mean a quarterfinal meeting with France, which took a 2-1 overtime win over Brazil in Le Havre on Sunday.

■ Kadi Diani has yet to score in the WWC for France, but her influence on the game is strong. Diani easily turned past Brazil left back Tamires to break down the defense, twice finding Valerie Gauvin for goals — though only one was validated, in the 52d minute. Coach Corinne Diacre finally moved Diani to center forward in regulation added time, and the change paid off. Seconds after taking the kickoff to start the second half of overtime, Diani made a steal from Andressinha and drew a foul, setting up an Amel Majri free kick, finished by Amandine Henry in the 107th minute.

■ Thaisa equalized in the 63rd minute with a goal that was initially waved off for offside. Brazil had other chances: A Cristiane header off a Marta free kick, tipped off the bar by Sarah Bouhaddi (55th minute), and a Debinha shot cleared off the line by Griedge Mbock Bathy just before the end of the first half of overtime.

■ Chinese referee Liang Qin had a long day, and so did everyone else, during England’s 3-0 win over Cameroon in Valenciennes. Refereeing decisions, whether on-field or via video, seemed to go against Cameroon from start to finish. And the end was a long time coming — the contest was extended by a total of more than 17 minutes of added time (eight minutes in the first half, nearly 10 minutes in the second half).

England’s Steph Houghton (third from left) celebrates scoring off an indirect free kick in the first half against Cameroon. (Michel Spingler/Associated Press)

■ Steph Houghton opened the scoring with a 14th-minute indirect kick from the edge of the goal area, after a short back pass that was grabbed by Cameroon goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom. Ellen White upped the advantage four minutes into first-half added time. White’s goal was initially nullified for offside, but a VAR replay allowed the score and, by the time Cameroon had digested the ruling and the players returned to their positions, the half had been extended another four minutes.

■ The Indomitable Lions appeared to regroup for the second half, but Ajara Nchout’s 48th-minute finish, following a picked-off Karen Bardsley clearance, was disallowed for offside. Play did not resume for another four minutes. Substitute Alexandra Takounda then went in alone off an Alex Greenwood back pass, but Bardsley saved in the 53rd minute. Five minutes later, Greenwood left-footed off a Toni Duggan corner for the third goal. Cameroon might have squandered a break as Michaela Abam appeared to be offside as she went in alone, but Bardsley saved her shot in the 68th minute.

■ Television closeups started zeroing in on former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o, a reminder of when Cameroon was eliminated amid controversy in the 1998 World Cup in France. Eto’o was a member of the Cameroon team that played to a 1-1 draw with Chile, in which a potential tiebreaking goal was disallowed, and the result eliminated the Indomitable Lions.

■ After England’s third goal, the match seemed decided. But VAR was not finished. Qin waved off a replay for a possible penalty after Fran Kirby went down, then cautioned Takounda for a foul on Houghton in the 98th minute.

Upcoming Monday

■ Canada vs. Sweden, Paris — The Swedes should be rested, as coach Peter Gerhardsson sat out several starters in the final group stage match, a 2-0 loss to the United States. Canada edged Sweden in penalty kicks after playing to a 0-0 tie in the Algarve Cup on March 6. The Canadians had an 8-0-3 (11-1 goal differential) record in 11 matches this year before losing, 2-1, to the Netherlands.