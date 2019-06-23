scorecardresearch

White Sox-Red Sox series thumbnails

At Fenway Park

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
RHP Lucas Giolito10-22.74
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez8-44.71

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
TBA
LHP David Price4-23.39

Wednesday, 1:05 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
LHP Reynaldo Lopez4-76.23
LHP Chris Sale3-73.59

Head to head: The Red Sox took three of four from the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field last month, outscoring Chicago, 30-5, in the last three games of the series.

Miscellany: Shortstop Tim Anderson began Sunday tied for second in the American League with a .320 average . . . Giolito is tied for the AL lead with 10 wins and tied with Sale for third with a 1.02 WHIP . . . Alex Colome became the first White Sox closer to convert his first 16 save chances of a season in Friday night’s win over Texas.

Advertisement