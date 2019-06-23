White Sox-Red Sox series thumbnails
At Fenway Park
Monday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Lucas Giolito
|10-2
|2.74
|LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
|8-4
|4.71
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|TBA
|—
|—
|LHP David Price
|4-2
|3.39
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Reynaldo Lopez
|4-7
|6.23
|LHP Chris Sale
|3-7
|3.59
Head to head: The Red Sox took three of four from the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field last month, outscoring Chicago, 30-5, in the last three games of the series.
Miscellany: Shortstop Tim Anderson began Sunday tied for second in the American League with a .320 average . . . Giolito is tied for the AL lead with 10 wins and tied with Sale for third with a 1.02 WHIP . . . Alex Colome became the first White Sox closer to convert his first 16 save chances of a season in Friday night’s win over Texas.
