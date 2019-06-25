Italy, Netherlands advance to quarterfinals

‘‘They have a mission. Their mission is to try and have the Italian public to discover and appreciate the women’s game,’’ Bertolini said. ‘‘This aspect helps you because it allows you to find that extra energy and motivation. I really believe this side has allowed the women’s game to break new ground back home.’’

Coach Milena Bertolini said she believes Italy is set to play in its first quarterfinal since 1991 because her players are striving for a goal that goes beyond the final result.

Italy made its case to be considered a contender in the Women’s World Cup after a convincing 2-0 win over China on Tuesday night in Montpellier, France.

Advertisement

Italian viewers have had good reason to tune in. While the men’s team failed to qualify for last summer’s World Cup in Russia, the women are proving to be a revelation in France.

China had only given up one goal in its three group stage games but the talented Italian attack broke down the vaunted defense.

Valentina Giacinti scored in the 15th minute. Aurora Galli’s long strike put the result beyond doubt four minutes after halftime at the stiflingly hot Stade de la Mosson.

Italy will play the Netherlands on Saturday in Valenciennes. Germany and Sweden will meet in the other quarterfinal on Italy’s side of the bracket.

China coach Jia Xiuquan seemed to put his future in doubt after his team exited with just one goal scored in the tournament, saying ‘‘maybe it is time to take a break.’’

‘‘I believe the World Cup is a big stage and it makes us realize our shortcomings,’’ Jia said through a translator. ‘‘To improve Chinese football it requires generations. It can’t only depend on myself.’’

Playing its first World Cup in 20 years, Italy had already surpassed expectations by winning its group ahead of Brazil and Australia before topping China with relative ease.

Advertisement

The Italians have advanced in style, deploying an attack with three forwards that hasn’t cost it at the back. Italy has scored nine goals in its three wins in the tournament, while the only two goals it has conceded have come on penalties.

Netherlands 2, Japan 1 — Tears were still flowing from Saki Kumagai’s eyes more than 30 minutes later.

With victorious Dutch rivals passing her on the way out of the stadium, Japan’s captain seemed to find solace in speaking about the penalty long after it cost her team a place in the quarterfinals.

With Tuesday night’s game entering the 90th minute locked at 1-1, Kumagai’s outstretched left arm blocked the shot Vivianne Miedema had aimed into the right side of the net.

‘‘It had my hand for sure,’’ Kumagai said. ‘‘It’s difficult to accept but it’s also sad.’’

Referee Melissa Borjas pointed to the penalty spot and Lieke Martens netted her second goal of the game in the 90th minute to seal a 2-1 victory in Rennes, France, that sent the Netherlands into the quarterfinals for the first time.

‘‘We have made history,’’ Martens said. ‘‘I'm not usually taking the penalties but I felt really good this game. I asked Sherida Spitse if I could take it and she gave it directly to me and I felt quite relaxed about it.’’

The reigning European champions will need to maintain that composure as they prepare for a meeting with Italy on Saturday after going one stage further than their Women’s World Cup debut four years ago.

Advertisement

‘‘We were standing in the circle after the match and we were so happy, yelling at each other,’’ Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman said. ‘‘We were saying, ‘Let’s continue writing history.' ’’

It is journey’s end for Japan, which won the 2011 tournament and was the runner-up four years later.