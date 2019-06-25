Rays principal owner said it’s unrealistic for team to play full time in Tampa Bay area

The principal owner of the Tampa Bay Rays said it’s unrealistic for his team to play full time in the Tampa Bay area, and a shared season with Montreal is the best option. ‘‘I don’t see it happening in St. Petersburg and would be hard-pressed to see it working in Tampa from what I know,’’ Stu Sternberg said Tuesday. ‘‘This is not a staged exit. This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one, too. I believe strongly in the sister-city concept. We’re asking for open minds.’’ Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the Rays have ‘‘broad permission to explore what’s available.’’ Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans a game, lowest in the American League and well below the MLB average of 27,360. Only the Miami Marlins draw worse at 9,378.

The Blues made official what everyone had expected the moment Craig Berube led St. Louis to a remarkable turnaround capped by the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. They stripped the interim tag from his title and signed him to three-year contract. Berube had been the interim coach since taking over for Mike Yeo Nov. 19, but general manager Doug Armstrong acknowledged during the playoffs an extension was a foregone conclusion. And that was before the Blues beat the Bruins in seven games to hoist the Stanley Cup. ‘‘Craig made an enormous impact on our team when he took over last November,’’ Armstrong said in a statement. ‘‘He restored our identity and provided our players with a clear sense of direction.’’

Donato gets qualifying offer from

The Wild extended qualifying offers to seven players eligible to become restricted free agents, including forwards Ryan Donato, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala to retain the rights to three key pieces of their young core.

Orpik, 38, calls it a career

Brooks Orpik called it a career after 15 bruising NHL seasons in which he established himself as a big-hitting, shutdown defenseman and won the Stanley Cup twice. The 38-year-old played 1,171 regular-season and playoff games for the Penguins and Capitals. He won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and Washington in 2018 . . . The Coyotes acquired forward Carl Soderberg from the Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Kevin Connauton. Colorado also picked up a third-round selection in the 2020 draft.

NBA

Raptors confident of re-signing Leonard

Still absorbing the magnitude of his team’s accomplishment, Raptors President Masai Ujiri is confident Kawhi Leonard and the rest of Toronto’s core will reunite next season in a bid for another title. ‘‘We’re on to the next issue, which for us is coming back and being champions again,’’ Ujiri said in his first news conference since Toronto won its first title nearly two weeks ago. ‘‘We want to experience this moment here again and again and again.’’ Retaining Leonard is the most pressing issue. The two-time finals MVP is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent. Toronto can offer a five-year deal worth about $190 million — one year and some $50 million more than any other team.

Football

Ex-heavyweight champ rescued at sea

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko said his boat trip off Spain with family and friends was cut short after a fire broke out on board. The 43-year-old Ukrainian said in a tweet the group was evacuated from the motor yacht in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday night. Nobody was hurt . . . Bengals rookie offensive tackle Jonah Williams is expected to miss the season after surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Bengals drafted Williams at No. 11 overall in April . . . Track and field’s governing body said it met a Swiss supreme court deadline to explain why rules limiting female runners’ testosterone levels should be re-imposed during Caster Semenya’s appeal. The IAAF had until Tuesday to respond to a federal judge’s grant of a special interim order this month which suspended the rules. The judge must now decide whether two-time Olympic champion Semenya can continue competing over 800 meters without taking testosterone suppressing medication pending the full appeal.