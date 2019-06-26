Boston College names indoor baseball and softball facility after Pete Frates
The name Pete Frates, already well known for its representation of courage and inspiration, will live on forever at Boston College thanks to a dedication ceremony held on the campus Wednesday afternoon.
Amid beaming sunlight and grateful words, the school honored its former baseball captain by naming Phase II of the Harrington Athletics Village the Pete Frates Center, done through the generosity of the Yawkey Foundation and additional donors.
The center will provide a 31,000-square-foot indoor baseball and softball facility with locker rooms, hitting tunnels, indoor turf field, strength and conditioning space, and a hospitality area.
“This is going to be a game-changer for us,” BC athletic director Martin Jarmond said. “It will be one of the premier facilities in the country, not just in the Northeast, but in the country.
Advertisement
“We could not name the facility after someone more deserving for who he is and what he’s meant not only to Boston College but the country and the world than Pete Frates.”
Frates, 34, was diagnosed with ALS at age 27 and has led the fight to find a cure every day since. He is widely known for inspiring the Ice Bucket Challenge fund-raising campaign in 2014.
Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.