Boston College names indoor baseball and softball facility after Pete Frates

The name Pete Frates, already well known for its representation of courage and inspiration, will live on forever at Boston College thanks to a dedication ceremony held on the campus Wednesday afternoon.

Amid beaming sunlight and grateful words, the school honored its former baseball captain by naming Phase II of the Harrington Athletics Village the Pete Frates Center, done through the generosity of the Yawkey Foundation and additional donors.

The center will provide a 31,000-square-foot indoor baseball and softball facility with locker rooms, hitting tunnels, indoor turf field, strength and conditioning space, and a hospitality area.