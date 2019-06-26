Jozy Altidore lifts Americans to victory

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jozy Altidore scored on an overhead kick in his first start for the national team in 20 months, lifting the United States over Panama, 1-0, Wednesday night as the Americans finished first in their CONCACAF Gold Cup group.

Altidore got the goal from 2 yards following a corner kick in the 66th minute that was redirected by Matt Miazga. Coming back from a hamstring injury that slowed him at the start of training camp, the 29-year-old Altidore scored his 42nd goal in 113 international appearances.

The United States went 3-0 in group play and outscored opponents 11-0. The 30th-ranked Americans play No. 79 Curacao in the quarterfinals at Philadelphia on Sunday, and the winner faces Jamaica or Haiti in the semifinals.