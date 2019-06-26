UConn is leaving AAC to make a return to the Big East

The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees on Wednesday accepted an invitation to move its basketball and most other athletic teams back to the Big East from the American Athletic Conference. University president Susan Herbst signed a contract that includes a $3.5 million entry fee, and the teams are expected to begin play in the conference in the 2020-21 academic year. The school hasn’t indicated what it plans to do with its football program, a sport not offered by the Big East. But as part of the pact, UConn has agreed not to seek football membership at this time in any Power Five conference and to pay a $30 million exit fee if it leaves the Big East during its first six years of membership. UConn was a charter member of the Big East, which was formed in 1979.

Eight-time champion Roger Federer was seeded No. 2 for Wimbledon, one spot ahead of Rafael Nadal, the reverse of their ATP rankings. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, was seeded No. 1 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, where recent results on the surface are used to help determine seedings. This year’s women’s seedings follow the WTA rankings, with Ash Barty No. 1, followed by Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova. Serena Williams is both ranked and seeded 11th. Play begins Monday. . . Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, a 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 winner over Rebecca Peterson, will meet Simona Halep, a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victor over Polona Hercog, in the Nature Valley International quarterfinals at Eastbourne, England. Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova hit 24 winners in a 6-1, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens. In the men’s draw, American Taylor Fritz upset top seed Guido Pella, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, while unseeded American Sam Querrey beat fourth seed Dusan Lajovic, 6-2, 6-3.

Soccer

Trump admonishes Rapinoe after video surfaces

President Donald Trump called out United States women's national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe after a video surfaced on social media in which she used profanity when she said she wasn't going to the White House if the team wins the Women's World Cup. Trump tweeted that ‘‘Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.’’ Rapinoe's comments came in a January interview with Eight by Eight magazine, when she was asked if she was excited by the prospect of going to the White House. The president also tweeted that he will invite the US team ‘‘win or lose.’’ The US plays France in a quarterfinal match on Friday.

MISCELLANY

Yankees return Stanton (knee) to IL

The New York Yankees put outfielder Giancarlo Stanton back on the 10-day injured list with a strained right knee, barely a week after he returned from a series of setbacks that kept him out almost three months. Manager Aaron Boone says it's likely Stanton will be sidelined for more than 10 days. Stanton was hurt on a headfirst slide against Toronto on Tuesday night. The Yankees face the Red Sox in London on Saturday and Sunday . . . Shohei Ohtani threw off a mound for the first time since having Tommy John surgery, another significant step in the two-way star’s return to pitching for the Angels next season . . . Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, 40, announced his retirement after 19 seasons with the Islanders, Canucks, and Panthers. Luongo’s 489 career wins are third in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy — and Brodeur is the only goalie to have played more games (1,266) or made more saves (28,928) than Luongo (1,044 and 28,409) . . . NBA sources said Golden State forward Kevin Durant declined his $31.5 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, ESPN reported.

Ley retires after 40 years with ESPN

Bob Ley, retired after 40 years as an anchor at ESPN. Ley, 64, a “SportsCenter’ anchor during the program’s 1980s rise to cultural prominence, became best known as the host of “Outside The Lines.” Ley, on a leave of absence since October, was ESPN’s longest-tenured anchor, having debuted on Sept. 9, 1979, the third day the upstart cable sports network was on air.

