Trump responds to Megan Rapinoe saying she wouldn’t go to the White House

In the interview , midfielder and team co-captain Megan Rapinoe told 8by8Eight magazine, “I’m not going to the f—— White House.” The interview and photoshoot were conducted earlier this year. The clip was first shared on the magazine’s Instagram story earlier this month. The outlet posted it on Twitter and Instagram again Tuesday.

After a video clip re-emerged on Tuesday in which a prominent member of the United States women’s national soccer team said she wouldn’t go to the White House, the president responded with a series of tweets in which he invited the team whether or not they win the World Cup.

Trump address Rapinoe’s comments in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning:

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Trump’s initial response tagged the wrong Twitter handle and was deleted.

Now 33, Rapinoe has been a central part of the US team for almost a decade, notching 156 caps and 47 goals. She scored both of the team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Spain on Monday to advance to the quarterfinal. She helped the US win gold at the 2012 Olympics and was a starter as the team won the World Cup in 2015.

In 2011, she celebrated a World Cup goal against Colombia by running to the corner, grabbing an on-field microphone and singing, “Born in the USA.” Yet due to a variety of inequality and injustice issues as she told Yahoo!, “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

Off the field, Rapinoe has never been afraid to speak up on issues of social justice. She’s been an advocate for LGBQT rights (even before officially coming out as gay in 2012) and began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a “nod to [Colin] Kaepernick.” The US Soccer Federation later enacted a rule requiring players to stand for the anthem.

Rapinoe isn’t the only member of the team to be against visiting President Donald Trump’s White House. Striker Alex Morgan, who leads the team in goals this World Cup with five, has also publicly stated that she wouldn’t visit. In May, Morgan told Time magazine she had no intention of going if the US repeats the World Cup title they won in 2015.

The US women’s team is fighting for equal pay from the US Soccer Federation, having filed a lawsuit in March for gender discrimination. Earlier this week, the two sides tentatively agreed to pursue mediation after the World Cup in an attempt to reach a settlement.

In 2015, the US team visited the White House of then President Barack Obama after defeating Japan, 5-2, in the World Cup final to claim a first win in the competition since 1999.

The US faces France in the quarterfinal on Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

The Americans have won the competition three times: 1991, 1999, and 2015.

