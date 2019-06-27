Lakers deal trio to Wizards to create salary cap flexibility

Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims apologized for getting arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drunk driving. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of interstate highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis on June 6 at about 1 a.m. The state trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, and Sims registered a .20 blood-alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota . . . Gene Pingatore , the winningest boys basketball coach in Illinois history who gained national attention when he appeared in the 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams,” has died. He coached at St. Joseph High School in Westchester, a Chicago suburb, and was preparing for his 51st season at the school at the time of his death Wednesday at his home. He was 83.

As part of the deal that will bring Anthony Davis and, possibly, another max-contract player to Los Angeles next season to play alongside LeBron James , the Lakers reportedly were prepared to send Moritz Wagner , Isaac Bonga , Jemerrio Jones and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards, who will send cash to the Pelicians in a deal which cannot be finalized until July 6. Thursday’s agreement means six players and four picks were the price the Lakers paid for Davis. The trade was first reported by ESPN, and the cash element was first reported by The Washington Post. Shedding those contracts — along with Davis waiving his $4 million trade kicker, as ESPN reported — will give the Lakers enough cap space to sign a max player, if they are so inclined. They could also spread that cap space out among multiple players, which could be the more prudent move considering the Lakers have virtually an entire roster to fill. Once this trade is executed, the Lakers will have only James, Davis and Kyle Kuzma under contract for next season, not counting a pair of restricted free agents. The Lakers agreed earlier this month to acquire Davis from New Orleans for Lonzo Bal l, Josh Hart , Brandon Ingram and three first-round draft picks — one of them being De’Andre Hunter , who was chosen by the Lakers on draft night and will then be traded to New Orleans and flipped from there to the Atlanta Hawks.

MLB

Stanton to return in August

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said injured slugger Giancarlo Stanton is more likely to return in August than July after straining his right knee. The often-injured outfielder went back on the 10-day injured list with a strained posterior cruciate ligament a day after he was hurt during an awkward headfirst slide into third base against Toronto. Cashman called August the “sweet spot” for Stanton’s return.

UConn football left in limbo

Colleges

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said there is no chance the conference will keep the University of Connecticut as a football-only member after UConn this week agreed to rejoin the Big East Conference for basketball and most other sports. The Big East does not compete in football. UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said he wanted to talk to Aresco about football and about UConn’s exit from the conference. The AAC bylaws require UConn to give 27 months’ notice before leaving the AAC. It also must pay a $10 million exit fee. Asked if it was possible the league would be interested in retaining UConn’s football program, Aresco said, ‘‘The short answer is no, not a chance.’’ . . . Cortney Braswell, the quality control assistant for the Louisville football team, was indicted on a theft charge in Tennessee stemming from his time as a coach at Central High School in Harrison, Tenn., where he pocketed at $2,480 in fees two semipro football teams paid to use the school’s field for their home games.

Golf

Alternate leads at Detroit

Nate Lashley birdied the final three holes and five of the last six for a 9-under 63 and the first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the PGA Tour’s first event in Detroit. The 36-year-old Lashley had the lowest score in his PGA Tour career, a day after getting a spot at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate. Ranked 353rd in the world and No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings, Lashley’s only top-10 finish in his two-year PGA Tour career is a tie for eighth in the Puerto Rico Open in February. Ryan Armour and Nick Watney were at stroke back at 64. Chez Reavie, the Travelers Championship winner last week in Connecticut, Charles Howell III and Stewart Cink topped the group at 65. Dustin Johnson, the second-ranked player in the world, opened with a 71 and Gary Woodland had a 73 in his first start since winning the US Open . . . Defending champion David Toms shot an 8-under 62 and finished with 10 birdies to take a two-shot lead over Kirk Triplett in the first round of the US Senior Open at the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. . . . Victor Perez led defending champion Sergio García and four others by one stroke after the opening round of the Andalucía Valderrama Masters in Sotogrande, Spain.

Tennis

Kerber moves on at Eastbourne

Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Simona Halep for the first time since 2016, winning their quarterfinal at Eastbourne 6-4, 6-3. The fourth-seeded Kerber converted five of seven break points to reach the semifinals for the second straight tournament following her first-round elimination at the French Open . . . Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff , a Georgia native now based in Florida, became the youngest player to reach Wimbledon’s main draw via qualifying in the professional era with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Greet Minnen, 21, of Belgium, in a match that lasted just 55 minutes.

Miscellany

Hurricanes buy out Marleau

The Carolina Hurricanes bought out the remainder of Patrick Marleau’s contract less than a week after acquiring him in a trade. The team acquired Marleau, 39, along with a first-round draft pick from Toronto in a deal that provided the Maple Leafs with $6.25 million in salary-cap relief. Marleau, who spent the first 19 of his 21 NHL seasons in San Jose, was entering the final season of an $18.75 million, three-year contract he signed with Toronto in free agency . . . The Vegas Golden Knights traded 28-year-old forward Erik Haula, who played just 15 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, to the Hurricanes in exchange for prospect Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2020 . . . The Breeders’ Cup will remain at Santa Anita this fall after 30 horses died during the Southern California track’s recent meet. The board of directors unanimously decided to keep the two-day world championships at the Arcadia track for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2 . . . Ian Garrison, 21, of Decatur, Ga., won the US cycling time trial championships in Oak Ridge, Tenn., making up a slight deficit to Neilsen Powless over the third and final lap to finish first in 42 minutes, 58 seconds . . . Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson said he would pay for the funeral of Ja’Naiya Scott, an 11-year-old South Carolina girl who died after someone fired more than 35 shots at her home on Sunday morning. Ja’Naiya’s 18-year-old sister and her 11-year-old cousin were also wounded. Lawson grew up in South Carolina and played collegiately at Clemson.