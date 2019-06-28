Michelle Wie shuts it down for the rest of the year

JUPITER, Fla. — LPGA star Michelle Wie says she’ll take a break for the rest of the year to try to get healthy.

Wie had surgery on her right hand in October and tried to return in February, completing one tournament. She sat out a month and returned for the LPGA Tour’s first major and for her hometown event in Hawaii, both times missing the cut.

After withdrawing from the US Women’s Open, the 29-year-old Wie played in the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National and shot rounds of 84-82.