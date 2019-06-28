Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal semifinal possible as Wimbledon draw announced

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were set up for a potential semifinal at Wimbledon in Friday’s draw, while Serena Williams was placed in what shapes up as by far the toughest quarter of the women’s field. With defending champion Novak Djokovic in the top half of the men’s bracket, the No. 2-seeded Federer and No. 3-seeded Nadal were placed together in the bottom half. Possible men’s quarterfinals are No. 1 Djokovic against No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas ; No. 4 Kevin Anderson , last year’s runner-up, against No. 6 Alexander Zverev ; Federer vs. No. 8 Kei Nishikori ; and Nadal vs. No. 5 Dominic Thiem . Women’s quarterfinals could be No. 1 Ash Barty vs. No. 5 Angelique Kerber , the defending champion; No. 3 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 8 Elena Svitolina ; No. 2 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 7 Simona Halep ; No. 4 Kiki Bertens vs. No. 6 Petra Kvitova . Venus Williams , 39, faces 15-year-old American Coco Gauff , the youngest qualifier at the All England Club in the half-century Open era . . . Ons Jabeur withdrew with an ankle injury, meaning Angelique Kerber will face Karolina Pliskova , a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Kiki Bertens , for the Nature Valley International title at Eastbourne, England. The men’s final features unseeded Americans Taylor Fritz and Sam Querrey . Fritz upset third-seeded Kyle Edmund , 7-6 10-(8), 6-3, while Querrey downed qualifier Thomas Fabbiano , 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3.

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended the contracts of impending restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson. Kapanen, 22, signed a three-year extension worth $9.6 million. Johnsson's deal is worth $13.6 million over four seasons. That leaves Mitch Marner as the club’s lone remaining restricted free agent. Kapanen set a career high with 44 points last season (20 goals, 24 assists). Johnsson, 24, had 20 goals and 23 assists . . . The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Andre Burakovsky from the Washington Capitals in exchange for minor league forward Scott Kosmachuk and a second- and third-round draft picks in 2020. Burakovsky, a first-round pick by Washington in 2013, had 12 goals and 13 assists last season. Washington gave him a $3.25 million qualifying offer Tuesday . . . The Vegas Golden Knights freed up more cap space by trading ex-Bruins defenseman Colin Miller to the Buffalo Sabres for a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

BASEBALL

Union: Player approval needed to play in Montreal

Tony Clark, head of the players’ union, says the Tampa Bay Rays would need its permission to play games in Montreal. Clark said the union considers a team playing home games in two locations to be a mandatory topic of bargaining under the National Labor Relations Act, making it subject to union agreement. Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced. Clark said requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be a ‘‘significant burden.’’ The Montreal Expos were in the National League from 1969-2004 before moving to Washington and becoming the Nationals . . . The Tampa Bay Rays added two-way prospect Brendan McKay to their taxi squad in preparation for his major league debut in a pitching start Saturday against Texas. McKay, taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in five games with Triple A Durham. He also got at-bats as a designated hitter.

SOCCER

Revolution look to pick up the pace

After an abysmal start to the season, the Revolution, under new management, have engineered the beginning of a second-half turnaround, going unbeaten in their last five MLS games. New England hosts the struggling Houston Dynamo at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, looking to extend their unbeaten streak in the series to seven. The Dynamo have played only six games on the road this season, dropping their last five. New England is 3-4-2 in this year . . . Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso scored as Argentina beat Venezuela, 2-0, in Rio de Janeiro, and will face Brazil in the Copa America semifinals next Tuesday . . . AC Milan's decision to voluntarily remove itself from next season's Europa League to pay for UEFA financial fair play breaches has received the consent of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

GOLF

Lashley (67) keeps Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Nate Lashley shot a 5-under 67 to top the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard for the second straight day. Lashley had a 14-under 130 total at Detroit Golf Club. Cameron Champ (65) was a stroke back. He played the front nine in 8-under 28, matching the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour this season. Charles Howell III (67) was two shots back. J.T. Poston (63) and Ryan Armour (69) were another stroke back. Dustin Johnson, the world’s second-ranked player, and US Open champion Gary Woodland finished at 2 under to miss the cut by two strokes . . . Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly each carded bogey-free rounds of 6-under 64 at in the second round of the US Senior Open at South Bend, Ind. Stricker broke the tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126, a day after shooting an event-record 62. David Toms is third at 11 under after a 67. Retief Goosen had a 65 to get to 9 under . . . Michelle Wie says she'll take a break for the rest of the year. Wie recently played the Women's PGA Championship and shot 84-82 for her third straight missed cut. She had surgery on her right hand in October.

MISCELLANY

Rams' Neary suspended 4 games

Los Angeles Rams lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He'll be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30, a day after the Rams play Tampa Bay. The league did not elaborate on the violation. Last September, Neary was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and damaging property . . . Tom Lamb, who retired as Natick High School football coach after the 2009 season, is returning to the Redhawks coaching staff as an assistant coach. Lamb coached the undefeated Natick freshman team in 2018 . . . The Stronach Group, the owner of Santa Anita says "significant improvements" have occurred since it imposed reforms during its recent racing season when 30 horses died at the Southern California track. A statement cited a 58% decrease in the number of fatalities during the winter-spring meet since new rules took effect in mid-March.