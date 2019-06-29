Pittsburgh Penguins trade Phil Kessel to Arizona Coyotes

The Toronto Maple Leafs hired former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff. Hakstol spent 3½ seasons behind the Flyers bench, compiling a 134-101-42 record. He was fired Dec. 17 after Philadelphia started this past season 12-15-4 . . . A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The AP the Dallas Stars placed former first-round draft pick Valeri Nichushkin on waivers to buy out the final year of his contract. The 24-year-old forward from Russia had no goals and 10 assists in 57 regular-season games last year . . . The Vancouver Canucks announced they placed center Ryan Spooner on waivers to buy out the final year of his two-year, $8 million contract.

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded high-scoring winger Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes for center Alex Galchenyuk . Minor league defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph also will go to Pittsburgh in the deal announced Saturday. The Coyotes get minor league defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Kessel had 27 goals and 55 assists with the Penguins last season, his fourth with the team. He won Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh in 2016-17 with current Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet , then a Penguins assistant. Kessel has scored at least 30 goals six times during a 13-year NHL career that includes stints with Boston and Toronto. Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 after being acquired from Montreal.

Basketball

Pacers G Collison retires

Point guard Darren Collison has decided to retire from the NBA after 10 seasons to focus on being a Jehovah’s Witness. The 31-year-old Collison played for the Indiana Pacers the last two seasons. He told ESPN’s The Undefeated in a letter Friday he decided to retire primarily to concentrate on helping the less fortunate through his faith. ‘‘While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,’’ he wrote. Collison, drafted out of UCLA in 2009 and named an All-NBA rookie the following year, was on verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists in 708 games with the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Pacers . . . The NBA set the salary cap for the 2019-20 season at $109.14 million, a raise of just over $7 million from last season . . . Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics hand the Connecticut Sun one of the worst defeats in WNBA history with a 102-59 rout. The game was a matchup of the top two teams in the league and Washington (9-3) quickly turned it into a rout for its fifth straight win. Connecticut (9-4), which had its worst offensive and defensive games of the season, has now lost three straight.

Baseball

Giants’ embattled CEO is back

San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer is set to return to work Tuesday following a suspension and nearly four-month absence after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants said Saturday Baer attended a ‘‘regular counseling program and has recommitted himself to the organization.’’ Baer was not paid during his suspension in which Commissioner Rob Manfred stipulated he have no involvement with the team. Baer took a leave of absence March 4 after TMZ released a video of a confrontation March 1 between Baer and his wife, Pam, in a San Francisco plaza. No charges were filed . . . The Chicago Cubs put lefthander Cole Hamels on the injured list, a day after he left a 6-3 loss to the Reds in the series opener Friday with discomfort in his left side . . . The Detroit Tigers signed former St. Louis Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league deal after he threw a bullpen session Saturday at Comerica Park. The 29-year-old veteran righthander pitched in 12 games this season with the Washington Nationals, posting a 22.74 ERA. He missed the entire 2018 season after having Tommy John surgery.

Miscellany

Minn. United sets scoring mark

Ike Opara, Hassani Dotson and Ethan Finlay scored their second goals of the season in the first half and Minnesota United (7-7-3) coasted to a 7-1 victory over expansion FC Cincinnati on Saturday, the most goals in a game for the third-year club. Cincinnati (3-13-2), which has lost five straight and 11 of 12, got on the board in the 56th minute on Emmanuel Ledesma’s first goal . . . The Americans’ 2-1 victory over France set a record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S. English-language television. Fox drew 6.12 million viewers for Friday’s match, and peaked at 8.24 million. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final . . . Cole Custer held off Joey Logano at Chicagoland Speedway for his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season . . . Austin Dillon won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway. It was the sixth career pole for the 29-year-old Dillon.