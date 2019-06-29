Netherlands reaches its first Women’s World Cup semifinal

Ten minutes later, van der Gragt powered in a towering header when Spitse swung in a free kick from the right.

Miedema nodded in from Sherida Spitse’s delivery from the left side in the 70th minute to claim her 61st goal in 80 appearances for the Netherlands — and the forward is only 22.

Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt headed in free kicks to send the Netherlands into its first Women’s World Cup semifinal with a 2-0 victory over Italy on Saturday in Valenciennes, France.

The Dutch have made the semifinals in only their second World Cup appearance, having reached the round of 16 in 2015. The Netherlands has also now secured a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as has England, which organizes the British team.

Sweden 2, Germany 1 — Stina Blackstenius scored the go-ahead goal just minutes into the second half and Sweden surprised Germany with a quarterfinal victory in Rennes.

The second-ranked Germans, who won back-to-back Cup titles in 2003 and 2007, were the presumptive favorites on their side of the bracket.

Lina Magull’s fantastic finish on a half-volley put Germany up in the 16th minute, with Sara Daebritz setting up the goal that veteran goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl couldn’t get to.

Sweden’s Sofia Jakobsson tied it in the 22nd minute with a strike that went under the outstretched leg of German goalkeeper Almuth Schult.

Blackstenius scored on a rebound off Fridolina Rolfo’s header just about three minutes into the second half to break the stalemate.