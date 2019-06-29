Teal Bunbury scores late to extinguish Dynamo

Teal Bunbury scored the deciding goal as the Revolution (5-8-5, 20 points) improved their unbeaten streak in MLS league games to six (3-0-3). Bunbury, a second-half substitute, converted his second goal of the season after a setup involving Juan Fernando Caicedo and Cristian Penilla. Bunbury has scored four goals in five games in all competitions since Arena took over as head coach/sporting director of the team.

FOXBOROUGH — Bruce Arena’s lineup moves paid off, but not until the 90th minute, as the Revolution took 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Andrew Farrell (left) and Teal Bunbury put their heads together to celebrate Bunbury’s winning goal.

The Revolution started in a 3-5-2 setup, Justin Rennicks making his first start at forward, pairing with Caicedo. Brandon Bye, usually a right back, moved into a right wing position

The Revoluton’s best early threat started as Matt Turner sent a long ball to Juan Agudelo, then Carles Gil and Diego Fagundez combined to set up Caicedo for a sliding, point-blank shot, kick-saved by Joe Willis in the 20th minute.

Houston (7-6-3, 24 points) increased its away winless streak to five games but Darwin Ceren scored the Dynamo’s first away goal after a 422-minute scoreless streak.

Romell Quioto threatened from distance, Turner making a diving save (15th) and tipping a shot over the bar for a corner (24th). Ceren scored after the Revolution struggled to clear the corner kick, volleying a low shot that deflected off Andrew Farrell and slipped past Turner at the near post in the 25th minute.

Defender Antonio Delamea equalized in the 51st minute, heading in a Gil corner kick after a Bye cross was headed over the end line.

But the Revolution attack soon slowed down, and Bunbury and Penilla, the Revolution’s top scorers last year, entered. Bunbury fired high from inside the goal area (68th) and Penilla threatened on the left.

Bunbury broke the deadlock after a Penilla-Caicedo give-and-go in the penalty area.