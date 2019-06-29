Sweden’s strategy has paid off with spot in Women’s World Cup semifinals

Gerhardsson rested several players as Sweden lost to the US (2-0), finishing second in Group F and moving into a bracket with Canada, the Germans, and now the Netherlands in the semifinals. Sweden has a mostly losing history against Germany in women’s soccer, but Gerhardsson believed anything would be better than trying to take on the US before the final.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson could not avoid the United States in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup. But Gerhardsson has been proven right about trying to bypass a showdown with the Americans in the knockout rounds as the Swedes took a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Germany on Saturday.

■ The Germans might feel like they had their toes stepped on, and for good reason. First, Dzsenifer Marozsan went out with a broken toe in the opener against China. Then, Lina Magull went down hard in a clash against Sweden, the Blågult capitalizing by scoring the deciding goal.

■ The Frauen-Nationalelf adjusted to the loss of Marozsan against lesser opponents, but probably needed her at full strength against the Swedes. Marozsan, who scored as Germany defeated Sweden in the 2016 Olympic final, entered this game in Rennes with the score tied, 1-1, in the second half. Germany’s adjustments included moving Alexandra Popp to a holding midfield role, but the team seemed less effective with the formation changes. Magull moved from midfield to forward to start the second half, and just before the tiebreaking goal, appeared to have been taken down by Hanna Glas, French referee Stephanie Frappart allowing play to continue. While Magull stayed on the ground near the halfway line, Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson combined to set up a Fridolina Rolfo header. German goalkeeper Almuth Schult parried the attempt, but Stina Blackstenius followed for the decider in the 48th minute.

■ Two years ago, Netherlands won the European Championship as the host nation. Italy finished last in its group in the tournament, though it did defeat Sweden. And the Dutch showed they are still ahead of the Italians with a 2-0 victory in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals in Valenciennes on Saturday.

■ Dutch depth took a toll, as right winger Lina Beerensteyn again came off the bench to spark the attack. Two minutes after Beerensteyn replaced Shanice Van De Sanden, the Netherlands nearly scored as Danielle Van de Donk hit the bar. Sherida Spitse then rolled a shot off the outside of the left post. Both attempts were set up with attacks on the right wing.

■ The Netherlands combined size, strength, and guile to break the deadlock. Both goals were scored on headers off free kicks, Vivianne Miedema (70th) and Stefanie van der Gragt (80th) upping the Dutch total to six headed goals in the tournament. But it took Van de Donk drawing a soft foul from Sara Gama to earn the free kick for the opening goal. Uruguayan referee Claudia Umpierrez whistled the foul from a long distance, and Gama disputed the call.

■ Italy played without leading scorer Cristiana Girelli, who went out of the last game in the first half with a possible case of heat stroke. Girelli sat out and the team’s third-leading scorer, Barbara Bonansea, was replaced in the 55th minute in 90-degree temperatures in Valenciennes. Le Azzurre did not have the depth to compensate.