What needs to be done to grow women’s soccer?

That helps explain why the Nigerian players organized a sit-in at their team hotel in France. They’d just been knocked out of the tournament and wanted outstanding bonuses paid. They knew the World Cup spotlight would make the protest international news. It did. And the Nigerians hoped they would get all the money they’re owed. It’s unclear if that will happen, even though they’ve left the hotel.

You feel for players from France, Australia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Japan, Spain, and elsewhere. They’re no longer competing on the biggest stage they get, really the only stage with anything close to the attention they deserve. After the Women’s World Cup, almost all the players who’ve thrilled in France will return to relatively anonymous soccer careers.

It’s brutal watching women’s teams get eliminated from the 2019 World Cup in France. Brutal in a way that’s different than watching it happen to men’s teams.

With one week until the Women’s World Cup ends, one week until the international sports spotlight moves on, why not follow the lead of the Nigerians and draw attention to what needs to be done to grow the women’s game.

Advertisement

More financial investment, especially for poorly supported, developing teams

Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong, left, was in tears after Thailand’s 13-0 loss to the U.S. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

It starts with the obvious: Give the game more money. When the United States beats Thailand, 13-0, the postgame criticism shouldn’t focus on goal celebrations. It should highlight the lack of support that leads to such lopsided scores. Parity and quality of play come down to economics. More money means more time for players to train, better facilities, better coaching, and better results.

The alternative: hotel sit-ins or benefactors coming to the rescue.

In Thailand, Nualphan Lamsam, a banking heiress, has funded the women’s national team and provided jobs for players at her insurance company. She’s arguably the biggest reason why the women’s team qualified for the World Cup. It’s a nice story, especially when you see her tearfully react to Thailand’s lone goal of the tournament. But it would be even better if national federations or each continental confederation, or both, stepped up their financial and logistical support of women’s teams.

Advertisement

FIFA can take a leading role here, too. After all, the international governing body has $2.74 billion in reserve. Spending even a small fraction of that on the women’s game, at all levels around the globe, would be beyond transformative.

To be fair, FIFA looks like it’s trying to do that. FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently pledged $500 million to advance women’s soccer. There’s also the FIFA Forward development program. FIFA Forward provides significant financial incentives for federations to keep women’s and girls’ teams active between now and 2022.

Will the $500 million pledge and FIFA Forward encourage sustained change? Will the money find its way to leaders, particularly female leaders, who can make a difference? Time will tell. Will the money have a significant, lasting impact on women’s national teams, the kind of impact that will translate to a bigger, deeper Women’s World Cup field in the not-too-distant future? That’s also to be determined. Considering soccer’s history of corruption from the international ranks to the national level, it’s always wise to view new initiatives with more than a little skepticism.

More respect from FIFA and other governing bodies

The France-Brazil match on June 23 had the largest audience in Women’s World Cup history. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

Respect for the women’s game is one of those things where you know it when you see it. Or, more likely, you know when it’s missing.

FIFA needs to make women’s soccer a priority. It needs to be more than a look-at-us-hosting-a-global-women’s-soccer-convention priority and more than a here’s-some-money priority. It should also be the kind of priority that makes sure policies and practices showcase the women’s game at its best. But like artificial turf fields at the 2015 Women’s World Cup, the VAR chaos in France illustrates that FIFA isn’t there yet. The international governing body still lacks proper respect for the women’s game and its players.

Advertisement

Less than three months before the Women’s World Cup, FIFA approved VAR, soccer’s version of instant replay, for the women’s tournament. Then, six days before the tournament started, new goalkeeper rules were introduced for penalty kicks. Controversy followed and grabbed headlines. It also prompted critics to say that the Women’s World Cup was a “guinea pig” for VAR and for the men’s game. It’s hard to argue with that.

Throughout the 2019 Women’s World Cup, FIFA has been trumpeting record television viewership (in Brazil, 35.2 million watched France versus Brazil for the biggest Women’s World Cup audience ever). Hopefully, the soccer powers that be have paid attention. Maybe they’ll start showing some real respect for the product on the field, especially in countries such as Brazil where the national federation has spent decades discriminating against some of the world’s best players.

More women in leadership roles

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, talked with U.S. Soccer Federation Carlos Cordeiro. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Sepp Blatter, the corrupt former FIFA president who once suggested female players wear “tighter shorts” to increase interest in the women’s game, is long gone. But soccer’s leadership ranks remain male-dominated and too often sexism drives crucial decision-making.

Advertisement

How else do you explain the vast prize money differential between the men’s World Cup (a total pot of $400 million, $38 million for the winner) and the Women’s World Cup (a total pot of $30 million with $4 million for the winner)? Or, the US women needing to fight for equal pay? Or, Brazil firing its first female head coach, Emily Lima, after less than a year even though she had a winning record and the players’ support? Or, the scheduling of two men’s tournaments — the Copa America and Gold Cup — during the Women’s World Cup?

That leads to another obvious conclusion: Put more women in power at the international level, at the confederation level, and at the national federation level. Right now, the FIFA Council, international soccer’s main decision-making body, consists of 37 elected members from around the world. Of that number, six are women. Since FIFA requires at least one female representative per confederation, that’s the minimum required.

While FIFA president Infantino has appointed a woman, Fatma Samoura, as secretary general and created a Women’s Football Division, soccer leadership is still a men’s club. If that doesn’t change, more money only gets you so far.

NWSL: Learn from what’s happening overseas

Australia’s Sam Kerr received a $1 million offer to play for Chelsea. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Despite a painful missed penalty kick in her final appearance at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Australian striker Sam Kerr emerged from the tournament an international star. So much so that she’s reportedly received a $1 million offer from English pro team Chelsea. Kerr dismissed the Chelsea talk as media speculation and said she’s happy playing for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League. But while the NWSL boasts the best competition, women’s pro leagues in Europe offer a glimpse of the future. The NWSL would be wise to recognize that.

Advertisement

Consider the big sponsorship news in England. In March, Barclays became the first title sponsor of the Women’s Super League, which includes Chelsea. The three-year deal is reportedly worth more than $13 million. According to Nielsen, that’s a sponsorship record for women’s sports in the United Kingdom.

In Spain, the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino, the country’s top level of women’s pro soccer, is filling stadiums used by men’s teams with record crowds. Less than three months before the Women’s World Cup, 60,739 fans showed up for a match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. It was a world record for a women’s club game. Credit smart marketing and the overall support of LaLiga, the organization responsible for men’s pro soccer in Spain.

The lesson: Women’s pro leagues in Europe are getting money and increasing fan support and, generally, showing what’s possible. Whether the US wins the Women’s World Cup or not, the NWSL needs to capitalize on the excitement created by what’s happening in France. That means more exposure, new sponsorship deals, and better marketing strategies.

And it’s not just the NWSL. Next Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final should be viewed as the culmination of a remarkable tournament and the start of a bigger mission. It’s the work done between Women’s World Cups that will determine how much the sport grows.

Shira Springer can be reached at shira.springer@globe.com.