Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant headed to Brooklyn

That’s far from all. The Nets will also add Kevin Durant, the former MVP and two-time champion with the Golden State Warriors who’ll miss the 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles, and DeAndre Jordan.

Shortly after NBA free agency formally opened at 6 p.m. on Sunday, The Athletic’s Shams Charamia reported Irving has agreed to a four-year, $142M deal with Brooklyn. The fourth year, according to Charamia, is a player option.

The Kyrie Irving era in Boston is over, as he’s off to join the league’s newest superteam, the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the initial report on Jordan and Durant, whose deal will be for four years and $164 million. He made the formal announcement of his decision on Instagram.

Irving also made an announcement on social media as the deadline hit, but it was merely to formalize his previously reported decision to sign with Roc Nation Sports, replacing longtime agent Jeff Wechsler.

Roc Nation also represents Durant. Jay-Z launched the agency in 2013, relinquishing his part ownership of the Nets to allow it to represent NBA players.

There are more than 200 free agents on the market this summer. In other news:

■ Again from Wojnarowski, Milwaukee All-Star Khris Middleton will sign a 5-year, $178M contract to remain with the Bucks, who were the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

The fifth year is at Middleton’s option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Middleton was an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging 18.3 points per game for a Milwaukee team that finished the regular season with an NBA-best 60 wins.

His deal is not quite a max; he could have commanded closer to $190 million over the five years. It is, however, still the richest deal ever for a second-round pick; Detroit chose him there in 2012, trading him to Milwaukee after the 2012-13 season.

■ Milwaukee, however, is moving on from Malcolm Brogdon. The Indiana Pacers, according to multiple reports, are trading a first-round pick and two second-round picks for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year, who’ll sign a four-year, $85M deal.

Indiana is also adding guard Jeremy Lamb, according to multiple reports, after losing out on Ricky Rubio. Rubio’s agent told The Athletic his client agreed to a three-year, $51M deal with the Phoenix Suns.

The Pacers, whom the Celtics swept out in the first round of the playoff, are losing one of their own in former All-Rookie forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Wojnarowski reported Bogdanovic is signing a four-year, $73M deal with the Utah Jazz.

■ From Charamia, restricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis is signing a five-year, $158 million max contract with the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks, who struck out in their efforts to woo both Durant and Irving to Manhattan, traded Porzingis to Dallas in January.

■ Orlando held on to two of its bigger free agents, agreeing to a four-year, $100 million deal with All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic and, according to his agent, a four-year, $54M deal with center Terrence Ross.

The Magic also added Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu, according to Wojnarowski, on a three-year, $29M deal — the third year is a player option.

■ Harrison Barnes is sticking in Sacramento on a four-year, $88M deal, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. He’ll be joined there by Trevor Ariza, who’s joining the Kings on a reported two-year, $25M deal, and Dewayne Dedmon, whose agents told The Athletic the center agreed to a three-year, $41M deal after spending the last two seasons in Atlanta.

■ Rudy Gay plans to sign a two-year, $32 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

■ Guard JJ Redick is leaving Philadelphia for a two-year, $26.5M deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Wojnarowski. He also reported that the Sixers are discussing a contract extension for All-Star guard Ben Simmons.

■ Center Jonas Valanciunas is staying in Memphis on a three-year, $45M deal, his agent told ESPN.

■ Rodney Hood, traded from Cleveland to Portland in February, is staying with the Trail Blazers on a two-year, $16M deal that includes a player option, according to ESPN.

■ Derrick Rose, the oft-injured former MVP, agreed to a two-year, $15M deal to go from Minnesota to Detroit, according to ESPN.

■ Two-time Celtic Gerald Green is returning to Houston on a one-year deal, his agent told ESPN. Also staying with the Rockets will be three-year pro Danuel House, who signed for a reported three years and $11.1M.