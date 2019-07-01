Blue Jays-Red Sox series thumbnails

W-L ERA LHP David Price 5-2 3.36 RHP Trent Thornton 2-5 4.60

Wednesday, July 3, 7:07 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA LHP Chris Sale 3-7 3.82 RHP Sean Reid-Foley 0-1 4.82

Thursday, July 4, 7:07 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA TBD — — RHP Marcus Stroman 5-9 3.18

Head to head: The Red Sox are 5-4 against the Blue Jays this season, including a 3-1 mark at Rogers Centre.

Miscellany: The Red Sox are batting .278 against the Blue Jays this season . . . The Blue Jays are coming off an 11-4 Canada Day victory over the Royals, in which they scored in each of the first four innings and finished with a season-high 18 hits . . . Rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become the youngest participant in Home Run Derby history. Guerrero will be 20 years, 114 days old for the derby, 116 days younger than Ken Griffey Jr. for the 1990 showcase. Bryce Harper is the only other 20-year-old to participate in the derby.