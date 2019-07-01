Makes sense for US to have healthy optimism in semifinal against England

England coach Phil Neville has called right back Lucy Bronze “the best player in the world,” regardless of position, and described midfielder Jill Scott as indispensible. But the player Neville gambled much of England’s fate on was Toni Duggan, holding a roster spot for her despite an injury. The plan has paid off as Duggan (thigh strain) eased her way back into the lineup and could soon be close to full strength.

The US team has not had to face injury problems during this tournament, but most of the other contenders have – including England, which will meet the United States in the semifinals in Lyon on Tuesday.

■ Neville realized the Three Lionesses need to maximize their roster to have a chance of surpassing their 2015 semifinalist finish, and that means finding a balance on the wings. Duggan (FC Barcelona) plays on the left side of midfield, in front of Alex Greenwood. They will be matched with US right back Kelley O’Hara, a former Boston Breaker, and Tobin Heath. That is where the game could be decided, though much of the focus in this match will be on the other side.

■ US left back Crystal Dunn and left midfielder Megan Rapinoe will confront Bronze and right winger Nikita Parris. Rapinoe, 33, will have to use experience and guile, and depend on Dunn’s athleticism to back her up, to win this battle. Look for Christen Press to enter as a substitute if the US team needs to shift gears.

■ The emergence of Samantha Mewis (Whitman-Hanson High School/Boston Breakers Academy) in midfield could give the US squad an advantage. Mewis has been among the steadiest — and most spectacular — central midfielders in the WWC, combining with Julie Ertz and Lindsey Horan. The Americans played to a 2-2 tie with England in the SheBelieves Cup in March, and the team’s only significant lineup change since then has been the addition of Mewis in a full-time role. England has also shored up its central defense since then, going with Millie Bright next to Steph Houghton.

■ There could be a question of who will be the best American-born goalkeeper in this game – Alyssa Naeher (Bridgeport, Conn.) or England’s Karen Bardsley (Santa Monica, Calif.)? Both keepers have struggled in the WWC: Naeher with positioning and timing, Bardsley with distribution.

■ Before England defeated Norway, 3-0, in the quarterfinals, Neville tapped into his contacts to bring in David Beckham for a pregame speech (Beckham arrived late, though), played a video of a motivational talk by Olympic rowing champion Katherine Grainger, and arranged an informal visit from former England striker Ian Wright. Neville might have difficulty topping that group to inspire the team.

■ High temperatures could affect performances, but the possibility of water breaks could favor the United States, which has the oldest roster in the tournament. The teams have faced each other in extreme weather before. England won, 1-0, at Red Bull Arena in 20-degree temperatures on March 4, 2017. Ellen White, Sam Kerr (Australia), and Alex Morgan (US) are tied for the tournament lead with five goals.

Coming Wednesday

■ Netherlands vs. Sweden, Lyon — The Dutch defeated the Swedes, 2-0, in the 2017 Euro Championship quarterfinals. Sweden leads the series (10-6-5). Sweden is the only Final Four team with a loss – a 2-0 result against the United States in group play.