Alex Morgan scores, then sips some tea

A 30th birthday, a go-ahead goal clinching a spot in a Women’s World Cup final, and a celebration that, in British parlance, could be described as cheeky.

US forward Alex Morgan had a day on Tuesday.

Morgan’s first-half header gave the US a 2-1 lead over England they would not relinquish. During her celebration of the goal, she pretended to sip some tea, a gesture that included an extended pinky finger. The celebration quickly went viral, with some interpreting it as a dig at the tea-loving English.