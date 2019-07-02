Alex Morgan scores, then sips some tea
A 30th birthday, a go-ahead goal clinching a spot in a Women’s World Cup final, and a celebration that, in British parlance, could be described as cheeky.
US forward Alex Morgan had a day on Tuesday.
Morgan’s first-half header gave the US a 2-1 lead over England they would not relinquish. During her celebration of the goal, she pretended to sip some tea, a gesture that included an extended pinky finger. The celebration quickly went viral, with some interpreting it as a dig at the tea-loving English.
One English commentator labeled it “distasteful.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, ALEXANDRA! pic.twitter.com/LjwKfmqwbV— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019
According to The Guardian, Morgan, who now has six goals in the tournament, was asked about the celebration after game, and said, “[Megan Rapinoe] has so many celebrations — no one asks her, but I have one and everyone wants to know.”
The US team faces the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden in the final. It will mark the Americans’ third straight appearance in the World Cup title match.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.