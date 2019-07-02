All-Scholastics - Scholar-Athletes winners

A three-sport captain, Coyle will play football at Yale. As an offensive and defensive tackle, he won Wendy’s Heisman for Massachusetts. He also wrestled and threw the shot put and discus. Coyle scored a 1590 on his SAT and finished with a 3.96 unweighted GPA. Off the field, Coyle served as co-president of his school’s PALS program, mentoring and supporting middle school students.

Nicole Rosa

Swampscott/Roger Williams

Rosa saw just about every viewpoint in sports, spending time as a soccer goalie, a basketball forward, and a lacrosse defender. A two-sport captain, Rosa led Swampscott to the Division 3 North soccer title. Off the field, she served as a volunteer coach for the North Shore Rovers Special Olympics soccer team. Rosa was also involved in Girl Scouts of America.

Grace Casey

Winchester/WPI

Casey will head to WPI to play soccer after she was a three-sport captain in high school as a center midfielder, point guard, and shortstop. She received recognition as a Middlesex League All-Star in soccer and basketball her senior year. Casey scored the only goal of the game in the Division 2 state soccer championship. She finished with a 3.87 GPA.

William Stevens

Wakefield/Edinburgh

Stevens finished first in his class of 230 after a senior year in which he served as a three-sport captain. He ran cross-country and indoor and outdoor track. Stevens earned Middlesex League All-Star honors in each. The Warriors also won Middlesex titles in all three. Stevens served as president of the National Honor Society and was a four-year member of Best Buddies.

Ilan Valencius

North Quincy/Boston College

Valencius was a three-sport captain this year as a soccer goalie and defenseman, a center in basketball, and a middle blocker in volleyball. In addition to captaining the soccer team, he was recognized as team MVP and a Patriot League All-Star. He also served as a youth soccer coach, a YMCA swim instructor, and was a National Honor Society member.

Ashley Wang

Newton North/Harvard

Wang leaves high school having competed in volleyball and track and field all four years. Wang helped Newton North win back-to-back Division 1 titles in volleyball, which she will continue playing at Harvard. She also finished as the D1 state champion in discus in 2018. Wang served as co-founder and president of Rosie’s Place Club, based around helping the women’s homeless shelter.

Cameron Archibald

Monomoy/Embry Riddle

Archibald served as captain of his soccer and hockey teams and was an outfielder on the baseball team. He is the president of a senior class in which he ranked sixth. Archibald also obtained his pilot license during his senior year. ‘‘Reflecting on this achievement is truly extraordinary but also not surprising if you knew Cameron,’’ assistant principal Jennifer Police said.

Ryann McSherry

Wareham/Tulane

McSherry spent her senior year as a three-sport captain for the soccer, basketball, and track teams. She was a two-time captain in soccer and track. She won six South Coast Conference sportsmanship awards covering all three sports. McSherry finished ranked fourth in her senior class, for which she was vice president. She also served as National Honor Society treasurer.

Sarah Roffman

Littleton/Cornell

Roffman ran distance events in outdoor and indoor track and cross-country as a junior and senior. She won state championships in every running sport, and her accolades include winning the 2019 New England 2-mile indoor track championship. Her extracurricular activities include National Honor Society and working as a volunteer for the Celiac Kids Connection at Harvard/Boston Children’s Hospital.

Thomas Smith

Maynard/Rhode Island

Smith plans to walk on to the Rhode Island football team after playing quarterback and safety this past season. A three-sport captain, Smith averaged 20 points per games in basketball. In track and field, Smith was the MIAA Central Mass. Division 2 champion in javelin his junior year. He was also a scholar-athlete through the Joseph R. Mewhiney chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Peter Danis

St. John’s Prep/Virginia

Danis is a three-sport athlete competing in soccer, Alpine skiing, and track, where he was a sprinter and team captain. He is also a member of the National and Spanish Honor Societies, and earned a medal for academic excellence in mathematics. ‘‘He is one of the top students I have taught in 25 years of teaching human anatomy and physiology,’’ principal Keith Crowley said.

Lexi McNeil

Bishop Fenwick/Boston College

McNeil was a three-sport athlete who served as a captain in track and hockey. A four-year starter in hockey, she set the record for most points in school history with 118. She will throw the javelin at Boston College. As a thrower, she qualified for the Junior Olympic Nationals and was fifth in the MIAA Division 4 meet. McNeil also volunteered with Haven From Hunger.

Ke’Brant Almond

Charlestown/Wentworth

A two-sport captain, Almond was the most valuable scholar athlete in football and indoor track this past year. He took first place at the Boston City indoor track championships in high jump. He also won the high jump title during outdoor season. Almond’s list of extracurricular activities includes coaching youth sports and participating in Leaders Through Education Action and Hope.

Sarah Lawton

Fenway/Suffolk

A three-sport captain, Lawton competed in cross-country as well as indoor and outdoor track. She is also a two-time MIAA Scholar Athlete and City of Boston Female Athlete of the Year. ‘‘Sarah is in the top 1 percent of students that I have ever worked with in my career in education,’’ said Geoffrey Walker, the head of school at Fenway.