Megan Rapinoe not in starting lineup for US World Cup semifinal vs. England

The starters, announced by the team via Twitter, revealed that Christen Press will take Rapinoe’s place:

Megan Rapinoe, who has scored the United States women’s national soccer team’s four previous goals at the 2019 FIFA World Cup, was not in the starting lineup for the semifinal clash with England on Tuesday.

Now 33, Rapinoe’s omission is reportedly not for a disciplinary reason.

There was a possibility that it could be attributed to a tactical switch on the part of US coach Jill Ellis. Playing against England right back Lucy Bronze, widely considered one of the best players in the world, Ellis might have opted for the speedier Press to help with defensive responsibilities.

Advertisement

However, according to ESPN analyst and former U.S. national team captain Julie Foudy, the change is due to an injury.

“This is not tactical,” Foudy tweeted. “Rapinoe is not even warming up on [the] sideline. She had tape on [her] right leg yesterday.”

Prior to the semifinal, Rapinoe had been instrumental in the Americans’ effort to repeat as World Cup champions. She scored two goals from the penalty spot in a round of 16 win over Spain, and then accounted for two more in the quarterfinal victory over host France. Both games ended as 2-1 wins for the U.S.

The other U.S. lineup switch for the England game is the entrance of Lindsey Horan for fellow midfielder (and Massachusetts native) Samantha Mewis.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @haydenhbird.