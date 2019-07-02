MLB boxscore: Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 6

Boston 412 000 120 — 10 15 0

Toronto 010 001 103 — 6 8 0

LOB—Boston 6, Toronto 7. 2B—Bogaerts (28), Vázquez (10), Bradley Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (12), Biggio (6), Jansen (8). HR—Devers 2 (14), off Thornton, off Biagini, Vázquez (12), off Law, Jansen (5), off Brewer. SB—Betts (10). SF—Gurriel Jr.. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Benintendi), Toronto 4 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Smoak, Drury). RISP—Boston 4 for 11, Toronto 3 for 8. Runners moved up—Benintendi, Gurriel Jr., Biggio, Galvis. GIDP—Holt, Galvis. DP—Boston 1 (Holt, Bogaerts, Chavis); Toronto 1 (Galvis, Smoak).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price W 6-2 6 4 2 2 4 7 93 3.33 Brewer 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 4.21 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 5.27 Kelley 1 2 3 3 1 1 33 27.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton L 2-6 2 ⅔ 11 7 7 1 1 64 5.18 Reid-Foley 3 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 4 44 3.55 Law 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 6.91 Biagini 1 3 2 2 1 0 24 3.79 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.24

Inherited runners-scored—Reid-Foley 2-0. WP—Kelley. T—3:18. A—18,415 (49,286).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Betts singled to left. Devers homered to center. Bogaerts doubled to left. Martinez grounded to short. Benintendi flied to right, Bogaerts to third. Vázquez hit a ground-rule double to right, Bogaerts scored. Bradley Jr. singled to right, Vázquez scored. Chavis popped to second.

Advertisement

SECOND INNING

RED SOX — Holt grounded to first. Betts singled to center. Betts stole second. Devers singled to right, Betts to third. Bogaerts grounded into fielder’s choice, Betts scored, Devers out. Martinez singled to left. Benintendi flied to right.

BLUE JAYS — Grichuk flied to center. Biggio doubled to left. Galvis flied to right, Biggio to third. Drury walked. Jansen hit a ground-rule double to left, Biggio scored, Drury to third. Sogard walked. Guerrero Jr. flied to center.

THIRD INNING

RED SOX — Vázquez singled to center. Bradley Jr. doubled to right, Vázquez to third. Chavis struck out. Holt fouled out to catcher. Betts walked. Devers singled to right, Vázquez scored, Bradley Jr. scored, Betts to third. Reid-Foley pitching. Bogaerts grounded to short.

SIXTH INNING

BLUE JAYS — Gurriel Jr. walked. Smoak fouled out to second. Grichuk singled to left, Gurriel Jr. to second. Biggio grounded to second, Gurriel Jr. to third, Grichuk to second. Galvis hit an infield single to shortstop, Gurriel Jr. scored, Grichuk to third. Drury struck out.

Advertisement

SEVENTH INNING

RED SOX — Law pitching. Martinez grounded to first. Benintendi struck out. Vázquez homered to left. Bradley Jr. grounded to second.

BLUE JAYS — Brewer pitching. Jansen homered to left. Sogard struck out. Guerrero Jr. struck out. Gurriel Jr. walked. Smoak grounded to second.

EIGHTH INNING

RED SOX — Biagini pitching. Chavis singled to left. Holt grounded into a double play, short to first. Betts walked. Devers homered to left. Bogaerts hit an infield single to third. Martinez grounded into fielder’s choice at second.

NINTH INNING

BLUE JAYS — Kelley pitching. Drury flied to center. Jansen singled to left. Sogard walked. Guerrero Jr. doubled to center. On Kelley’s wild pitch, Guerrero Jr. to third. Gurriel Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to center. Smoak struck out.