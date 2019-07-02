Nike stands by its decision to pull its Fourth of July sneaker

Nike Inc. is standing by its decision to pull its Fourth of July sneakers from stores, even as the move drags the company once again into America’s culture wars and draws criticism from conservative lawmakers claiming political correctness has gone too far. Nike had asked retailers to pull its Air Max 1 USA from shelves after former NFL quarterback and current Nike pitchman Colin Kaepernick said he and others considered the colonial-era flag depicted on the sneaker to be offensive. The flag, created during the American Revolution in 1776 by Philadelphia upholsterer Betsy Ross , recently has taken another meaning for some Americans, as far-right groups have claimed it as a symbol of their cause. It also has been criticized as evocative of an era when slavery still existed in the United States. Arizona’s governor, Doug Ducey , a Republican, tweeted he was “embarrassed” for Nike and said he had “ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars” that the state was planning to offer the company to open a manufacturing plant near Phoenix. Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted that it’s a good thing Nike “only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag.” In an e-mailed statement, Nike responded: “Nike made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.”

The Yankees put Luke Voit on the injured list after the first baseman strained his abdomen against the Red Sox in London last weekend. Voit is the Yankees’ 21st player to go on the injured list this season, and their 14th player currently on the list, which includes outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and pitchers Luis Severino and Dellin Betances . . . The Orioles have optioned right-hander Tom Eshelman to Triple-A Norfolk one day after he went five solid innings in his major league debut . . . The Mets reinstated veteran relievers Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson, and Luis Avilán from the injured list before Tuesday night’s Subway Series opener against the Yankees at Citi Field.

Football

RB Elliott vows to behave better

Ezekiel Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell. Elliott tweeted after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had ‘‘worked hard to make better decisions’’ but ‘‘failed to do that’’ during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police say he pushed a security guard to the ground . . . North Carolina police say former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright is recovering in the hospital from being shot in a domestic dispute.

Colleges

Person’s lawyers plead for leniency

Lawyers for former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person said the 13-year NBA veteran was broke and financially desperate when he joined a bribery conspiracy that cheated young athletes. They asked a judge in papers filed in Manhattan federal court to spare him from prison in the scandal that touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball. Prosecutors say Person accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer top players to a financial adviser who hoped to continue representing them when they turned professional. He is scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday.

. . . The 16-year-old charged with manslaughter in the crash that killed Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife was driving 90 miles per hour when his Jeep struck the rear of the couple’s SUV, according to court records made public Tuesday. Bramblett, 53, and his wife, Paula, died as a result of injuries from the May 25 crash.

Miscellany

43 new doping cases uncovered

The World Anti-Doping Agency has turned over evidence from 43 Russian doping cases to international sports federations, all based on the trove of data received from the Moscow laboratory that WADA scientists gained access to earlier this year. International federations will analyze the data and decide whether to pursue the cases. In situations where they don’t, WADA has the right to bring the cases to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

. . . Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces lead early returns for WNBA All-Star fan balloting. Delle Donne was one of the two captains in last year’s All-Star Game, and her team lost to Candace Parker’s team. She received 20,337 votes, and Wilson had 15,379. Her new Aces’ teammate Liz Cambage was third in the balloting, rough 2,600 votes behind. Jonquel Jones of Connecticut and Natasha Howard of Seattle rounded out the top five.