US shows off its depth in World Cup win over England

Christen Press, who replaced Rapinoe against England, headed in the opening goal (10th minute) and was chasing down midfielders late in a second half that included seven minutes of added time. Press also played a key role in setting up the tiebreaking score, an Alex Morgan 31st-minute header.

The United States might well have enough players to field the two best teams in the Women’s World Cup. The Yanks gave a small taste of their bench strength in a 2-1 win over England in the semifinals in Lyon, France, on Tuesday. And, now, they will have until Sunday’s final for Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle (hamstring injuries) to recover.

■ The US again started the match strong, nearly scoring twice in the first five minutes. On the left wing, Press’s athleticism and speed kept the Lionesses off balance, and left back Crystal Dunn stifled anything that did get through. The US attacked effectively on the right, and the first goal was set up as Tobin Heath’s through ball was dummied by Lavelle, outside back Kelley O’Hara crossing to Press at the far post.

■ After the initial goal, the US appeared to lose concentration, surrendering possession with aimless long clearances. The US can get away with this against most teams, but England made the Yanks pay as Ellen White redirected a cross off the inside of the right post in the 19th minute.

■ Morgan’s goal concluded one of the most impressive buildups of the tournament. Defender Abby Dahlkemper started the sequence with a long ball that Press controlled on the left flank, then sent to Lindsey Horan, who quickly found Morgan running into the penalty area. Dahlkemper’s switch disrupted the England defense. Lavelle, who had had two shots stopped off clearances, was unmarked on a late run as Morgan scored.

■ Horan brought a physical presence to the midfield, leaving Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze bruised after clashes. The US then upped its midfield strength as Samantha Mewis replaced Lavelle. The US had still more muscle to add, as Carli Lloyd came in for Heath in the 80th minute.

■ US coach Jill Ellis nearly waited too long to move Julie Ertz onto the back line. White had a goal nullified for offside (67th minute), before Ertz moved out of the midfield. Three minutes after a water break, England broke through the US defense again, White earning a penalty on a Becky Sauerbrunn foul. But Alyssa Naeher dived right to save Millie Bright’s attempt, following a VAR review, five minutes after the initial contact.

■ There were questions about England’s alignment, coach Phil Neville going with a 4-4-2, and moving Nikita Parris inside from the right wing. Late in the game, England went to a 4-3-3 with Parris going to the left wing. England dropped off in goal as Carly Telford replaced injured Karen Bardsley. The opening goal would have been a difficult stop for Bardsley, but it was a lot to expect for Telford to make a play on Press’s header in her first action in more than a month. Telford also committed a 59th-minute turnover, but Press squandered the chance to give the US a two-goal advantage. England simply did not have as many options as the US, and struggled without Toni Duggan, who missed part of the tournament with a thigh injury.